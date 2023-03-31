Gelatin Market Poised for Robust Growth; Projected CAGR of 4.8% Fueled by Increasing Demand from Food, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetic Industries

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global gelatin market, offering valuable insights and data-driven analysis for industry professionals and stakeholders. The comprehensive report is available on the IndexBox website, with the following link: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-bone-glues-and-gelatin-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

The report presents a detailed market forecast for the global gelatin industry, covering trends and projections until 2030. Key factors influencing the market include increasing demand from various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, and the growing awareness of the health benefits of gelatin.

Major growth drivers for the industry include rising consumption of protein-based products, technological advancements in gelatin production, and expanding applications in various end-use industries. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, stringent regulations, and the availability of alternatives may hinder the market's growth to some extent.

Demand for gelatin is primarily driven by its versatile properties, such as emulsifying, gelling, and stabilizing, which find applications in a wide range of industries. Food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals are among the major consuming industries, with their growth directly impacting the demand for gelatin. The report provides an in-depth analysis of these industries and how they affect the gelatin market.

The global gelatin market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Understanding these segments allows for a better grasp of the market dynamics and helps identify growth opportunities in each area.

Segmentation by Type:

Type A Gelatin (Acidic): Derived from porcine or fish collagen, Type A gelatin is widely used in food and beverage applications, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals due to its unique gelling properties and protein content.

Type B Gelatin (Alkaline): Obtained from bovine or fish collagen, Type B gelatin is commonly employed in photographic applications, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage products.

Segmentation by End-User:

Food & Beverages: Gelatin is a popular ingredient in the food and beverage sector, used as a gelling and stabilizing agent in various products such as confectionery, dairy, and bakery items. The rising demand for protein-rich and functional foods is driving this segment's growth.

Pharmaceuticals : In the pharmaceutical industry, gelatin is used in the production of capsules, tablets, and softgels, as well as a binding agent and drug carrier. The growing pharmaceutical sector, coupled with the increasing demand for nutraceuticals, is propelling this segment's expansion.

Cosmetics: Gelatin is a valuable ingredient in cosmetic products due to its ability to improve skin elasticity, texture, and hydration. The booming cosmetic industry and the growing awareness of natural and sustainable ingredients contribute to this segment's growth.

Other Industries: Gelatin also finds applications in industries such as photography, printing, and textiles, among others.

Segmentation by Region:

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for gelatin, with emerging economies like China and India driving the growth. The expanding food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors in this region contribute significantly to the increased demand for gelatin.

North America : The North American market is witnessing significant growth due to a robust food and beverage industry, advancements in the pharmaceutical sector, and the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

Europe : The European gelatin market is characterized by a strong presence of leading manufacturers and a well-developed food and beverage sector. The growing demand for functional foods and nutraceuticals is also driving market growth in this region.

Latin America , Middle East , and Africa : These regions are expected to exhibit steady growth in the gelatin market, driven by increasing investments in the food and beverage sector and the growing awareness of the benefits of gelatin in various applications.

Key statistics provided in the report highlight the market size, growth rate, and regional market shares, among others, offering valuable insights for industry professionals and stakeholders.

Some of the largest manufacturers in the global gelatin industry include Rousselot, Gelita AG, Weishardt, and PB Gelatins. The report provides a comprehensive overview of these players, their market presence, and strategies.

Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, states, "The gelatin market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from various industries and innovative applications. Our report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, helping industry professionals and stakeholders make informed decisions."

For more information, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-bone-glues-and-gelatin-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

