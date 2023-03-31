Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size Is Expected to Surpass Around $7.4 Billion Mark by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.62%

Las Vegas, NV, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Fire Extinguishers Market By Product Type (Multipurpose Dry Chemical, Regular Dry Chemical, Portable Fire Extinguisher, Automatic Fire Extinguishers, Wheeled Fire Extinguishers, Knapsack Fire Extinguishers, And Others), By Extinguishing Agents Type (Dry Chemical, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, Potassium Bicarbonate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Water, And Others), By Fire Class (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Electrical Fires, And Class F), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Public Areas, And Others) Region– Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fire Extinguishers Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.62% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Fire Extinguishers? How big is the Fire Extinguishers Industry?

Report Overview:

The global fire extinguishers market size was valued at $5.3 Billion and is projected to reach $7.4 Billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62% during the forecast period.

Fire extinguishers are essential firefighting equipment that can help control small fires before they become large-scale emergencies. They come in various types, such as water, foam, powder, and CO2, each designed to extinguish different types of fires. Fire extinguishers can be found in commercial, industrial, and residential settings, and are required by law in many jurisdictions to ensure fire safety compliance. They are easy to use, but proper training is necessary to ensure their safe and effective use. Regular maintenance and inspection are also crucial to ensure that fire extinguishers are in good working condition and can function properly in the event of a fire emergency. Overall, fire extinguishers are an important component of fire safety and can help prevent property damage, injury, and loss of life in the event of a fire.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/fire-extinguishers-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Fire Extinguishers Market: Growth Factors

The global fire extinguishers market is expected to surge exponentially due to increasing awareness about fire safety, strict government regulations & mandates, growth in the construction industry, and rising demand from commercial & residential sectors. Technological advancements and the adoption of smart fire extinguishers present opportunities for market growth. However, the high cost of advanced fire extinguisher systems, availability of substitutes, lack of trained professionals, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry poses challenges and restraints. Despite these challenges, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increasing construction projects along with innovation and development of new technologies will create remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/fire-extinguishers-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.62% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BRK Electronics, Amerex Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Kiddle Fire Systems, Kosan Crisplant, Ansul, NAFFCO, Flamestop Australia, SFFECO Global, Fike Corporation, Johnson Controls, Britannia Fire, Buckeye Fire Equipment, Tyco Fire Products LP, Minimax GmbH & Company KG, First Alert Inc., JL Industries, Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG, and Desauteland among others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Extinguishing Agents Type, By Fire Class, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

The global fire extinguishers market is segmented based on product type, extinguishing agents type, fire class, application, and region.

Based on fire class, the market is segmented into Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Electrical Fires, and Class F. The Class C segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industries. Class C fire extinguishers are designed to extinguish fires involving electrical equipment and are commonly used in data centers, server rooms, and other facilities with high-tech equipment. With the growing adoption of electronics in various industries, the demand for class C fire extinguishers is expected to increase. Additionally, the development of more effective and efficient class C fire extinguishers is expected to further drive market growth in this segment.

Based on the product type, the fire extinguisher industry is segregated into automatic fire extinguishers, regular dry chemicals, multipurpose dry chemicals, portable fire extinguishers, wheeled fire extinguishers, knapsack fire extinguishers, and others.

Based on the extinguishing agents, the fire extinguisher industry is divided into dry chemicals, foams, potassium bicarbonate, mono ammonium phosphate, water, carbon dioxide, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, and public areas. The residential segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow exponentially at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness of fire safety among homeowners and the growing adoption of fire extinguishers as a precautionary measure. The increasing number of residential construction projects, particularly in emerging economies, is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising number of residential fires and the need for effective fire safety equipment in homes is further fueling demand for fire extinguishers in the residential sector. Therefore, the residential segment is expected to continue to be the fastest-growing segment of the fire extinguishers market in the coming years.

The global Fire Extinguishers market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Multipurpose Dry Chemical

Regular Dry Chemical

Portable Fire Extinguisher

Automatic Fire Extinguishers

Wheeled Fire Extinguishers

Knapsack Fire Extinguishers

By Extinguishing Agents Type

Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Potassium Bicarbonate

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Water

By Fire Class

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Electrical Fires

Class F

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Public Areas

Others



Browse the full “Fire Extinguishers Market By Product Type (Multipurpose Dry Chemical, Regular Dry Chemical, Portable Fire Extinguisher, Automatic Fire Extinguishers, Wheeled Fire Extinguishers, Knapsack Fire Extinguishers, and Others), By Extinguishing Agents Type (Dry Chemical, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, Potassium Bicarbonate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Water, and Others), By Fire Class (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Electrical Fires, and Class F), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Public Areas, and Others) Region– Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fire-extinguishers-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fire Extinguishers market include -

BRK Electronics

Amerex Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Kiddle Fire Systems

Kosan Crisplant

Ansul

NAFFCO

Flamestop Australia

SFFECO Global

Fike Corporation

Johnson Controls

Britannia Fire

Buckeye Fire Equipment

Tyco Fire Products LP

Minimax GmbH & Company KG

First Alert Inc.

JL Industries Inc.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG

Desauteland among others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Fire Extinguishers market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.62% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Fire Extinguishers market size was valued at around US$ 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2030.

Based on fire class segmentation, the Class C segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application segmentation, the residential segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/fire-extinguishers-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fire Extinguishers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Fire Extinguishers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fire Extinguishers Industry?

What segments does the Fire Extinguishers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fire Extinguishers Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Extinguishing Agents Type, By Fire Class, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2013

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to surge at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The region's rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to an increase in the number of construction projects, which has created a growing demand for fire safety equipment, including fire extinguishers. Additionally, the implementation of fire safety regulations and the growing awareness about fire safety among individuals and organizations have further fueled the demand for fire extinguishers. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India, which have large populations and high rates of urbanization, presents a significant growth opportunity for the market. These factors drive the growth of the market in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, Amerex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of fire extinguishers, announced the launch of its new line of environmentally-friendly water mist fire extinguishers. The new line features a patented nozzle design that uses less water while producing a more effective mist, making it an ideal option for areas with sensitive equipment or electronics.

In June 2021, Johnson Controls, a leading manufacturer of fire protection systems and equipment, announced the acquisition of Silent-Aire, a manufacturer of mission-critical data center cooling and infrastructure solutions. The acquisition will enable Johnson Controls to expand its offerings and provide customers with comprehensive fire protection and infrastructure solutions.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/fire-extinguishers-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is a Fire Extinguisher?

At what CAGR, the global fire extinguishers market will expand during forecast years?

What will be the market value of global fire extinguishers market by the end of 2030?

What are the factors driving the global fire extinguishers market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the fire extinguishers market value?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Sorbitol Production Equipment Market by Type (Hydrogenation Reactors, Evaporators, Ion Exchangers, Sedimentation & Filtration Tanks, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sorbitol-production-equipment-market

Conveyor Systems Market by Type (Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, and Others) and by Application (Automotive, Airport, Retail, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/conveyor-systems-market

Construction Aggregates Market by Product Type (Crushed Stones, Sand, Gravel, and Others) and by End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-aggregates-market

Compressor Control Systems Market by Component (Controlling and Networking) and by Application (Oil & Gas, Refining, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Fertilizers, Water & Wastewater, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/compressor-control-system-marrket

Power Tools Market by Mode (Electric, Pneumatic, and Others), by Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening, Sawing, Demolition, and Material Removal), and by Application (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, DIY, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/power-tools-market

Concrete Pump Market by Type (Truck-Mounted Concrete Pumps, Stationary Concrete Pumps, and Specialized Concrete Pumps) and by End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Domestic): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-pump-market

Rainscreen Cladding Market by Raw Material (Fiber Cement, Composite Material, High-Pressure Laminates, Metal, Terracotta, and Ceramic) and by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rainscreen-cladding-market

Industrial Hand Tools Market by Product Type (General Purpose Tools, Metal Cutting Tools, Layout & Measuring Tools, and Taps & Dies) and by Sales Channel (Online Sales, Retail Sales, and Distributor Sales): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-hand-tools-market

High Strength Steel Market by Type (Carbon Manganese, High Strength Low Alloy, Bake Hardenable, and Dual Phase Steel) and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Aviation & Marine, Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-strength-steel-market

Downhole Tools Market by Type (Contamination Control Tools, Drilling Tools, Pressure and Flow Control Tools, and Handling Tools) and by Application (Well Drilling, Well Completion, Well Intervention, Formulation & Evaluation, and Oil & Gas Production): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/downhole-tools-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?