31 March 2023

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WisdomTree Battery Metals WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals

(the “Affected Securities”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AN INDEX RECONSTITUTION OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

This notice relates to the Affected Securities issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 9 August 2022 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

The Issuer announces that on 17 April 2023, the underlying indices tracked by the Affected Products will be reconstituted to include cobalt and lithium in the basket of commodities comprising the indices, which are as follows:

Affected Securities Underlying Index WisdomTree Battery Metals WisdomTree Battery Metals Commodity TR Index WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Commodity TR Index

The methodology of the Underlying Indices will also have modifications and amendments made to the calculation formula to reflect the weight capping and rebalancing costs of each commodity component. The daily cash collateral return rate on the Total Return index calculation will move from the “13 week High Auction Rate for US Treasury Bills” (Bloomberg ticker: USB3MTA) to the “Fed Funds Effective Rate” (Bloomberg ticker: FEDL01).

Together, the “Affected Securities Amendments”.

The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 17 April 2023 and will be reflected in a revised edition of the rulebook available at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/