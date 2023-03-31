English Finnish





Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exchange Release

31 March, 2023 at 11 am

Change in the Lassila & Tikanoja Group Executive Board: Tina Hellstadius to leave Lassila & Tikanoja

Tina Hellstadius, the Senior Vice President for Facility Services Sweden, will leave Lassila & Tikanoja on March 31, 2023.

“I want to thank Tina for her contribution to the company and I wish her success in her future endeavours” says President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi.

The search for Tina Hellstadius’ successor will start immediately. Mikko Taipale, previously the HR Director for Facility Services Sweden, will take on the role of Head of Facility Services Sweden until Hellstadius’ successor has been appointed. Mikko Taipale will report to the President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi, but he will not be a member of the Group Executive Board.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

For additional information, please contact:





Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. In 2022, the company’s net sales amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

