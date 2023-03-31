Micro-Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Micro Mobile Data Centers in SMEs Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit, By Application, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report the micro-mobile data center market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.



The Micro-Mobile Data Center Market is likely to experience a significant growth rate of 17.8% from 2022-2031, owing to increasing market demand from IT and Telecom sector.



Organizations implemented micro-mobile data centers rapidly to meet changing demands while avoiding expensive infrastructure changes or data center build-outs. As micro-mobile data center can be installed in virtually any environment, from branch offices to retail stores to warehouses to remote field locations.

Its cabinet can easily accommodate all kinds of equipment to facilitate future upgrades and even re-architecture of the environment. Hence, small to midsize businesses can use micro-mobile data centers to support their onsite applications and services without placing too much burden on IT staff. As it is ideal for edge applications in a wide range of environments.



Factors such as rising adoption of micro-mobile data center in SMEs enterprises and rapid deployment due to cost affordable IT operations, drive the growth of the market. In addition, increasing requirement of security, reliability and scalability of data center infrastructure is expected to strengthen the growth of the market in the future. However, achieving efficiency while balancing costs control and poor power management hamper the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increasingly connected software systems and the continued rise of digital attacks, companies moving toward a zero-trust security model. In addition, proliferation of IoT will impact the size and growth of a micro-mobile data center is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, many sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom, and others industries are investing in micro-mobile data center technology to increase security and reduce data center expense in organizations, which in turn fuels the growth of the market.

The players in the market have been actively engaged in the adoption various strategies such as partnership, product launch, collaboration, merger, acquisition and others to remain competitive and gain advantage over the competitors in the market.

For instance, in June 2022 - Microsoft signed a deal with Eaton that makes its data centers backup power supplies systems part of the electricity grid, supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. Eaton's grid ready EnergyAware UPSs can respond to control signals from the electricity utility, and offer power to the local grid, when there is an issue with supply because of peaks in demand, or troughs of supply from wind farms or solar plants. In addition, in September 2021, Australian micro data center firm Zella DC launched a micro data center-as-a-service offering. The new as a Service option is available for all its existing micro data centers and provides a new Opex model that provides companies the option to process more data at the Edge.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Requirement of Security, Reliability and Scalability of Data Center Infrastructure

Rising Adoption of Micro Mobile Data Centers in SMEs

Rapid Deployment Due to Cost Affordable It Operations

Restraints

Achieving Efficiency while Balancing Costs Control

Poor Power Management

Opportunities

Proliferation of IoT Will Impact the Size and Growth of a Micro Mobile Data Center



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global micro-mobile data center market forecast along with the current and future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global micro-mobile data center market trends is provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global micro-mobile data center market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Rack Unit

Upto 20 RU

20 RU to 40 RU

Above 40 RU

By Application

Instant Data Center

Remote Office and Branch Office

Edge Computing

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Cannon Technologies Ltd

Canovate Group

Eaton Corporation

Hanley Energy

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric

Dell EMC Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Zella DC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Market Insights



By rack unit, the above 40 RU segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,281.55 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.6%. However, the upto 20 RU segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.



By application, the remote office and branch office segment dominated the global market share in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8,076.52 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.9%.



Based on enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,447.99 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,143.57 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.7%.



On the basis of industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $969.89 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,948.29 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.0%.



Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,868.76 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.3%.





