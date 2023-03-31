Global $935+ Billion Metaverse Market Analysis to 2030: Increasing Demand within Aerospace and Defense Industries

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Platform, By Technology (Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR)), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metaverse market size is predicted to attain USD 936.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2023 to 2030, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include media and entertainment, education, and aerospace and defense is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.



The market is also expected to witness growth due to the steady adoption of XR technologies to enhance user experience on various platforms. The growing demand for metaverse to purchase digital assets using cryptocurrencies is expected to drive the market significantly. The development and distribution of Augmented reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) devices are anticipated to spur market growth in years to come.



The prefix "meta" is commonly used in Greek to denote "after" or "beyond." The metaverse is a three-dimensional interactive and immersive environment where several people can interact through avatars. The usage of the metaverse to purchase digital assets using bitcoin is becoming more popular around the world.

Gaming websites, messaging applications, and social media platforms such as Facebook are being used to communicate with one another online. The metaverse is the advent of new online environments in which people's interactions are more multidimensional and they can engage more deeply with digital content rather than merely reading it.



The metaverse is widely used as a real-time virtual world to build and leverage vast opportunities for brand connection. It would also set the stage for the next phase of post-COVID-19 digital activity, namely the emergence of digital social experiences.

On Metaverse platforms that allow blockchain technology to be utilized, users can create, own, and trade autonomous digital assets and virtual regions using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Metaverse Market Report Highlights

The hardware sub-segment in the product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to the increased adoption of AR, VR, and MR devices

Displays captured the highest revenue share in the hardware sub-segment in 2022 whereas, programming engines dominated the software sub-segment with the largest revenue share

Desktop and headsets dominated the market with 41.94% and 34.96% of the total revenue shares in 2022, respectively, and are projected to remain the highest revenue-generating segments during the forecast period

The VR and AR technology sector held the largest revenue share in 2022 as multiple industries such as gaming, healthcare, education, and entertainment have increasingly incorporated VR and AR technology for numerous purposes. Human resource domains are also incorporating the use of VR and AR devices for employee training

In terms of offerings, the virtual platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, owing to the increased adoption of these platforms for multiple uses such as adverting, branding, and academics. Many key players have also realized that virtual platforms help reduce capital expenditures and operating expenses

The gaming segment is projected to dominate the application segment over the forecast period. The content and social media segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for social media applications

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to the high adoption of metaverse platforms

The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness a robust CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as demand for a better viewing experience, an increasing number of start-ups like OneRare, LOKA, and Bolly Heroes

Competitive Landscape

Meta Platforms, Inc

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

ByteDance, Ltd.

NetEase, Inc

Nvidia Corporation

Epic Games, Inc

Roblox Corporation

Unity Technologies, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nextech AR Solution Corp.

The Sandbox

Active Theory

Decentraland

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope

3.1. Metaverse Market Dynamics

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Metaverse Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Metaverse Market Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Metaverse Market Industry Analysis - PEST

3.6. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7. Key Market Trends



Chapter 4. Metaverse Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Metaverse Market: Product Analysis

4.1.1. Infrastructure

4.1.1.1. Chips & Processors

4.1.1.2. Network Capabilities

4.1.1.3. Cloud & Edge Infrastructure

4.1.1.4. Cybersecurity

4.1.2. Hardware

4.1.2.1. Holographic Displays

4.1.2.2. eXtended reality (XR) hardware

4.1.2.2.1. Haptic Sensors & devices

4.1.2.2.2. Omni Treadmills

4.1.2.2.3. Smart Glasses

4.1.2.3. AR/VR Devices

4.1.3. Software

4.1.3.1. Asset Creation Tool

4.1.3.2. Programming Engines

4.1.3.3. Virtual Platforms

4.1.3.4. Avatar Development

4.1.4. Services

4.1.4.1. User Experiences (Events, Gaming, etc.)

4.1.4.2. Asset Marketplaces

4.1.4.3. Financial Services



Chapter 5. Metaverse Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Metaverse Market: Platform Analysis

5.1.1. Desktop

5.1.2. Mobile

5.1.3. Headsets



Chapter 6. Metaverse Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Metaverse Market: Technology Analysis

6.1.1. Blockchain

6.1.2. Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

6.1.3. Mixed Reality (MR)

6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Metaverse Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Metaverse Market: Application Analysis

7.1.1. Gaming

7.1.2. Online Shopping

7.1.3. Content Creation & Social Media

7.1.4. Events & Conference

7.1.5. Digital Marketing (Advertising)

7.1.6. Testing and Inspection

7.1.7. Others



Chapter 8. Metaverse Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Metaverse Market: End-User Analysis

8.1.1. Aerospace & Defense

8.1.2. Education

8.1.3. Healthcare

8.1.4. Tourism & Hospitality

8.1.5. BFSI

8.1.6. Retail

8.1.7. Media & Entertainment

8.1.8. Automotive

8.1.9. Others (Manufacturing)



Chapter 9. Metaverse Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Metaverse Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030

9.2. North America

9.2.1. US.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. UK.

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. South Korea

9.5. South America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.6. Middle East & Africa

