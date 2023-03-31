Mobility on Demand Global Market Report 2022: Government Initiatives for Smart Cites Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility on Demand Market By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Booking Type, By Commute Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the mobility on demand market was valued at $552.90 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1694.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Currently, various mobility on demand market players operating in the business are collaborating with automobile manufacturers to expand their taxi fleet of electric cars for mobility sharing or renting purposes.

For instance, in February 2022, The Hertz Corporation partnered with UFODRIVE, a self-service electric vehicle rental company and eMobility service provider in Europe. This partnership allowed Hertz to grow its fleet of electric vehicles and offer the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers worldwide.



In addition, the mobility on demand market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the emergence of technologies such as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), electric vehicles, and autonomous cars. Also, shifting consumer preferences from car ownership to flexible & affordable transportation solutions is propelling the adoption of car-sharing services in the market. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

For instance, in March 2021, Europcar Mobility Group announced the launch of a new range of subscriptions for renting out vehicles for business companies. These subscription packages were named'Flex','Superflex' and'DuoFlex'. These packages allowed them to expand their vehicle rental services to businesses, thereby increasing their revenues.



Factors such as proactive government initiatives for smart cities, rise in venture capital and strategic investments, and adoption of e-bikes in the sharing fleet supplement the growth of the mobility on demand market. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions and resistance from local transport services, coupled with varying government regulations in different countries are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services and adoption of car rental management software creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the mobility on demand market.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Sharing

Renting

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Buses and Rails

Others

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric and Others

By Booking Type

Online

Offline

By Commute Type

Intracity

Intercity

By Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG)

Cabify

Car2Go

Delphi Automotive PLC

Europcar Mobility Group

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Gett

Hertz Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Lyft, Inc.

Orix Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tomtom NV

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies, Inc.

