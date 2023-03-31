3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023: Reduced Production Costs and Capacity for Modification Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Prosthetics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Product Type (Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Others), By Material, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to growing advancements in 3D printed prosthetics such as the in-house 3D printed program for orthotics and prosthetics practices in the healthcare industry across the globe. Additionally, the growing demand for 3D printed prosthetic implants from different regions like North America, Europe, along with rising disposable income among the regional population and major players giving efforts to develop new technology in the prosthetic industry, has significantly increased the demand for 3d printed prosthetic implantation across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing geriatric population worldwide, susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and rapidly increasing accidental injuries, is further expected to increase the demand for different 3D-printed prosthetic procedures through 2028. Besides, growing awareness about the use of prosthetic implantation procedures, along with the increasing expenditure on health problems across the globe is further expected to support the 3d printed prosthetics market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of sports injuries causing leg injuries is further expected to increase the demand for 3d printed prosthetic procedures, thereby supporting market growth. There are nearly 2 million people with limb loss in the United States alone, according to Amputee Coalition. There are approximately 185,000 amputations performed each year in the United States, resulting from a variety of causes.



Increasing Cases of Accidental Injuries are Fueling The Market Growth



The increasing number of accidental injuries is propelling the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market during the forecast period. Accidental injuries may cause serious damage to a person and can sometimes lead to amputation. In 2019, car crashes in the United States resulted in the death of 38,800 people.

According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the United States. An increase in incidences of different medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is also leading to the rise in amputation cases, thus propelling the sales of 3D printing prosthetics. For instance, according to the American Journal of Managed Care, they estimated that one patient's leg is amputated every 30 seconds across the globe and among them, 85% of amputations were done due to diabetic foot ulcers. People needing prosthetic implantation would be satisfied with the lower cost as the traditional method is expensive.



Benefits Associated With 3D Printed Prosthetics



There are numerous benefits associated with the use of 3D Printed Prosthetics. While using this technique, production costs will decrease, and an individual can easily modify the design. It is a faster procedure than traditional procedures. In addition, the use of 3D printing prosthetic implantation can significantly reduce manufacturing costs, which, in turn, is expected to increase investments in this space, thereby supporting market growth during the forecast period.

However, increased awareness of the benefits of these medications, such as their immediate solubility, faster manufacturing time, reduced waste, and easy on-demand manufacturing, is likely to create multiple prospects for market growth. A rising number of product approvals for the 3D printed prosthetic implant is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years. One major factor which will boost the market growth could be an increasing adoption of expansion strategies by the manufacturers.

