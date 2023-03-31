With 13.1% CAGR, IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size Worth USD 28.79 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT in warehouse management market size was valued at USD 10.86 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 12.13 billion in 2023 to USD 28.79 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2023-2030. Adoption of Digital Twin Technology to Build 3D Warehouses Models to Enhance Market Expansion.

Fortune Business Insights displays this information in a report titled, "Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development:

December 2022 – Tecsys Inc. teamed up with SVT Robotics Inc., an enterprise software provider, to create an out-of-the-box integrated connection between the company’s Elite supply chain platform and SVT's SOFTBOT Platform and enable warehouse automation and rapid robotics integration.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/iot-in-warehouse-management-market-107383





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 28.79 Billion Base Year 2022 IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size in 2022 USD 10.86 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Application, Enterprise Type, End-user and Geography





The global market is predicted to grow at a notable pace as connected devices embedded with sensors and software can give users deep insights into their warehouse operations. A warehouse’s IoT system transmits data over the network without the need for human intervention. Growing penetration of IoT in warehouse management can greatly improve the accuracy of warehouse management operations, facilitate space optimization, and enable better allocation of goods. These characteristics will fuel the adoption of IoT in warehouse management solutions.





Key Takeaways:

IoT in Warehouse Management Market size in Asia Pacific was USD 2.47 billion in 2022

Major driving factors include adoption of digital twin technology to build 3D warehouses models

The manufacturing segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by growing use of wearable technology.





Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Wearable Device Adoption in Warehouse Management Processes to Propel Market Expansion

Wearable devices offer real-time and accurate information on various assets and provide instant notifications to improve process efficiency and remove the risk of non-compliance. Integrating IoT techniques with warehouses can also enhance the accuracy of tracking inventory and boost the performance of human operators. The growing deployment of wearable technology increases the productivity of warehouses, which significantly enhances process transparency.

Lack of Skilled Workforce for Operating Smart Warehouses to Hinder Market Development

Lack of skilled labor force can slow logistical activities, which ultimately has a negative influence on an organization’s revenue margins. Lack of in-depth knowledge about data science and connectivity skills to develop, deploy, and successfully manage IoT projects in manufacturing and logistics sectors can negatively impact an organization’s revenue margins. These factors may hinder the market development.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/iot-in-warehouse-management-market-107383













Segments:

High Need for Inventory Optimization Solutions to Boost Adoption of IoT in Warehouse Management Systems

In terms of application, the market is segmented into asset tracking, inventory optimization, warehouse automation, workforce management, predictive maintenance, and others. Inventory optimization holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe.

The combination of IoT with inventory optimization techniques can considerably enhance these operations and make optimize use of the warehouse space.

SMEs Hold Dominant Market Share with Rising Investments in E-commerce

By enterprise, the market has been bifurcated into Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Many SMEs are increasing their technological investments in e-commerce and manufacturing sectors to bring automation in warehouse operations and improve their efficiency.

Incorporating IoT technologies also reduce operational and labor costs incurred by warehouses as they can automate storage solutions. This not only leads to better delivery of supply chain services to customers but also decreases budget constraints.

Manufacturing to Record High Revenue with Robust Demand for IoT in Warehouses

In terms of end-user, the market is divided into manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and others. Manufacturing sector is expected to capture the largest market share during the analysis timeframe. Using IoT in manufacturing warehouses can improve the reliability and accuracy of packing & picking processes and reduce inventory errors. This will improve a company’s overall performance.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/iot-in-warehouse-management-market-107383





Regional Insights:

Rising Penetration of Manufacturing and E-commerce Sectors to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2022. The increasing penetration of manufacturing and e-commerce industries in countries, such as India and China, has increased the usage of advanced analytical tools. This has further enhanced the adoption of IoT solutions to effectively manage warehouses across the region.

North America is expected to capture the second largest market share due to the rising number of e-commerce and retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada, innovations in warehouse management technologies, and growing presence of smart warehouse vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Industry Players Focus on Using IoT in Warehouse Management to Strengthen their Market Position

Reputed organizations in the IoT in warehouse management market share are developing advanced technologies to boost their market share. Expansion of product portfolios, mergers & acquisitions, and research & development activities are some of the key strategies adopted by these service providers.

LIST OF LEADING ORGANIZATIONS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

PTC, Inc. (U.S.)

Tecsys, Inc. (U.S.)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Software AG (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Zyter, Inc. (U.S.)

Suntist Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Argos Software (U.S.)





Quick Buy - IoT in Warehouse Management Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107383





Major Table of Contents:

Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Application (USD) Asset Tracking Inventory Optimization Warehouse Automation Workforce Management Predictive Maintenance Others (Fleet Management etc.) By Enterprise Type (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By End-user (USD) Retail & Ecommerce Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Food & Beverages IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Others (Agriculture, Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, etc.) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Application (USD) Asset Tracking Inventory Optimization Warehouse Automation Workforce Management Predictive Maintenance Others (Fleet Management etc.) By Enterprise Type (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By End-user (USD) Retail & Ecommerce Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Food & Beverages IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Others By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

Europe IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Application (USD) Asset Tracking Inventory Optimization Warehouse Automation Workforce Management Predictive Maintenance Others By Enterprise Type (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By End-user (USD) Retail & Ecommerce Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Food & Beverages IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Others By Country (USD) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Nordics Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the IoT in warehouse management market?

IoT in warehouse management market size was USD 10.86 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 28.79 billion by 2030.

How fast is the IoT in warehouse management market growing?

The IoT in warehouse management market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Internet of Things in Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

IoT Connected Machines Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Internet of Things Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245