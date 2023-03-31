Global Phytosterols Markets Report, 2021-2022 & 2023-2027 with Profiles of 36 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 42 Companies

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phytosterols Market - Products, Raw Material Sources and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews analyzes and projects the global Phytosterols market for the period 2021-2027 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.

Phytosterols, a collective term for plant sterols and plant stanols, are plant-derived compounds that are structurally related to cholesterol.

Phytosterols are one of the most important bioactive compounds for their positive effect on lowering blood cholesterol levels. Numerous clinical trials have demonstrated that daily phytosterols from phytosterol-enriched foods can significantly reduce serum low-density lipoprotein (LDL)-cholesterol. An average phytosterol intake of 2 g/day lowers serum LDL-cholesterol by 8%-10%.

The global market for phytosterols is estimated at 23.8 thousand metric tons, valued at US$483 million, in 2022, the volume demand for phytosterols worldwide is further projected to reach 27.2 thousand metric tons, equated to US$560 million, by 2027 growing at CAGR of 2.7% between 2022 and 2027.

Consumption of phytosterols is the highest in Europe, estimated at 45% share in 2022 followed by Asia-Pacific with a share of 32% in the same year.

Research Findings & Coverage

Phytosterols global market is explored in this report with respect to product types and applications

The study extensively analyzes each product type and key application of Phytosterols in all major regions (30 independent countries) for the analysis period

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of each application with growth factors citation globally

The report discusses Phytosterols' pricing trends, installed capacities, and regulatory and industry landscape related to Phytosterols

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 36

The industry guide includes the contact details for 42 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Types of Phytosterols

1.1.1.1 Free Sterols

1.1.1.2 Sterol Esters

1.1.1.3 Stanol Esters

1.1.2 Raw Material Sources

1.1.2.1 Vegetable Oil Distillates (VOD)

1.1.2.2 Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)

1.1.3 Phytosterols Product Portfolio of Major Companies

2. PHYTOSTEROLS APPLICATION ANALYSIS AND TRENDS

2.1 Food & Beverages

2.2 Dietary Supplements

2.3 Pharmaceuticals

2.3.1 Steroid Hormone Intermediates Commercially Produced from Phytosterols

2.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

2.4.1 Phytosterols Based Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients

3. REGULATORY ASPECTS RELATED TO PHYTOSTEROLS

4. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

4.1 Phytosterols Production Capacity

4.1.1 Global Phytosterols Installed Capacities by Geographic Region

4.1.2 Global Phytosterols Installed Capacities by Company

4.1.3 Global Phytosterols Installed Capacities by Product Type and Raw Material Source

4.1.3.1 Global Free Sterols Installed Capacities by Geographic Region

4.1.3.2 Global Sterol Esters Installed Capacities by Geographic Region

4.1.3.3 Global Stanol Esters Installed Capacity

4.1.4 United States Phytosterols Production Capacity

4.1.5 European Phytosterols Production Capacity

4.1.6 Asia-Pacific Phytosterols Production Capacity

4.2 Company Profiles

Advanced Organic Materials S.A. (AOM S.A.) (Argentina)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (United States)

Arboris, LLC (United States)

Ashland Specialty Ingredients (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (United States)

COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

EXCELVITE SDN. BHD (MALAYSIA)

Fairchem Organics Limited (India)

Fujian Fuerjin Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

FUJIAN GLANNY BIO-ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (CHINA)

Hunan Heyiyuan Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China)

Jiangsu Conat Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Yuehong Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Xixin Vitamin Co., Ltd. (China)

Kensing, LLC. (United States)

Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques (DRT) (France)

LipofoodsT Nutraceutical Ingredients (Spain)

Matrix Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India)

MITSUBISHI-CHEMICAL FOODS CORPORATION (JAPAN)

Tama Biochemical Co Ltd (Japan)

Ningbo Dahongying Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Oleofat (Spain)

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Raisio Oyj (Finland)

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tsuno Group Co., Ltd. (Japan)

VERBIO Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (Germany)

VITAE NATURALS (SPAIN)

Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Wiley Companies (United States)

Wilmar Nutrition (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (CHINA)

XI'AN HEALTHFUL BIOTECHNOLOGY CO LTD (HSF) (CHINA)

Yichun Dahaigui Life Science Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Davi Biochemistry Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd. (China)

ZHEJIANG WORLDBESTVE BIOTECHNOLOGY CO LTD (CHINA)

5. KEY BUSINESS, PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

Kensing Acquires Spain based Sterol Esters Producer Vitae Naturals

Benecol Launches Stanols Enriched Oat Drinks in UK

Nestle Launches First Soy Beverage with Plant Sterols in Singapore

AOM Introduces its Advasterol Ester

US Start-up Fyxx Health Launches Good-For-You Snack Line with Plant Sterols

Kensing Acquires BASF's Natural Vitamin E and Phytosterols Plant in Kankakee, Illinois

Kellogg Launches Cholesterol Lowering Sultana Bran Breakfast Cereal in Australia

Way2B Launches World's First Functional Drink with Water-Soluble Plant Sterols

Advanced Organic Materials Commences Manufacturing Operations in Spain

New Study Shows Novel Probiotic Reduces Cholesterol More Effectively than Phytosterols

Sanitarium Launches Sterols Enriched Breakfast Cereal in Australia

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Phytosterols Market Overview by Type

6.1.1 Phytosterols Type Market Overview by Global Region

6.1.1.1 Free Sterols

6.1.1.2 Sterol Esters

6.1.1.3 Stanol Esters

6.2 Global Phytosterols Market Overview by Application

6.2.1 Phytosterols Application Market Overview by Global Region

6.2.1.1 Food & Beverages

6.2.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1.3 Dietary Supplements

6.2.1.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

