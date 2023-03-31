2023 LGBTQ+ Tourism Case Study Report: Potential Challenges and Associated Benefits

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LGBTQ+ Tourism - Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study looks at the increasing interest behind the niche tourism segment of LGBTQ+ Tourism. It discusses the concept of LGBTQ+ Tourism, motivations behind LGBTQ+ Tourism, LGBTQ+ Tourism in the media and the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies.

The case study also discusses the challenges facing LGBTQ+ Tourism and the impacts it may have as well as the potential benefits associated with LGBTQ+ Tourism. Finally, this case study looks at types of LGBTQ+ destinations and explores key destinations around the world.



Key Highlights



LGBTQ+ tourism is a type of travel that is specifically catered towards individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other non-heterosexual orientations.

This type of tourism includes destinations, activities, and events that are welcoming and accepting of LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. LGBTQ+ tourism has grown in popularity in recent years, as more destinations and businesses have recognized the economic potential of this market segment. It is a way for LGBTQ+ individuals to explore new places, connect with other members of the community, and celebrate their identities in a safe and supportive environment.

The origins of LGBTQ+ tourism can be traced back to the emergence of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s. As LGBTQ+ individuals began to demand more rights and visibility, they also sought out spaces where they could gather and connect with others who shared their experiences and identities.

This led to the development of LGBTQ+ neighborhoods and enclaves in major cities, such as San Francisco's Castro District and New York's Greenwich Village, which became important centers for LGBTQ+ culture and tourism. LGBTQ+ tourism is a segment of the travel industry that focuses on serving the needs and interests of LGBTQ+ individuals.

It is a market that has grown significantly over the past few decades as a result of changing societal attitudes towards LGBTQ+ individuals and the emergence of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. LGBTQ+ tourism is unique in that it is not simply about providing travelers with a place to stay or things to do; it is also about creating an environment in which LGBTQ+ individuals feel safe, accepted, and valued.



Reasons to Buy

Gain an understanding of LGBTQ+ Tourism.

Recognize the range of the potential challenges and associated benefits of LGBTQ+ Tourism.

Gain an understanding of LGBTQ+ Tourism motivations. Gain an understanding of the role of the media, travel industry players and tourism bodies.

Key Topics Covered:

LGBTQ+ Tourism overview

Main findings

Key Travel Players Supporting the LGBTQ+ Traveler

Understanding LGBTQ+ Tourism

LGBTQ+ Tourism motivations

LGBTQ+ Tourism in the media

The role of Travel Industry Players, Tourism Bodies and Governments

Potential benefits associated with LGBTQ+ Tourism

The challenges facing LGBTQ+ Tourism

Types of LGBTQ+ Tourism

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sydney, Australia

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

RSVP Vacations

Out Adventures

Intrepid Travel

Olivia Travel

IGLTA

Tzell Travel Group

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

Airbnb

Marriott International

Delta Air Lines

American Airlines

TUI Group

Virgin Voyages

Hilton Worldwide

AIG Travel

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Pinterest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6pnyp



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.