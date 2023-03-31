Advanced Recycling Technologies Market Exhibiting a CAGR of 47.16% to 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Advanced Recycling Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, (Pyrolysis/ Cracking, Gasification, Depolymerization, Microwave), Product Types (Naphtha, Heavy Gas Oil, Wax Residue), End User (Food and Beverage Packaging, Non-Food Packaging, Consumer Electronics, Infrastructure and Construction, Automotive)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Advanced Recycling Technologies Market is estimated to reach over USD 8.90 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.16% during the forecast period.

Many consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies have committed to selling products with less environmental impact as industries shift from fossil fuels towards sustainability. These commitments apply to a substantial amount of the plastic goods that people use or come into contact with daily, such as flexible film wraps, bottles, caps, and meal trays. As a result, circular polymers are in high demand, but capacity announcements must keep up with demand growth.





Advanced recycling can yield plastics with customized molecular weight distributions and comonomers suitable for high-value applications, such as flexible food packaging, in addition to expanding the sorts of recyclable plastics. Although many of these technologies are still evolving and scaling, capacity is now constrained.



Recent Developments:

In May 2019, The future tissue plant in Sherbrooke that KP Tissue Inc. and Kruger Products are building, which will include the most cutting-edge and effective TAD technology in Canada, was dedicated to the construction site. 180 employment in Estrie and 1,700 direct and indirect jobs will be generated by this USD 575 million investment throughout the course of the building phase, which will end in 2021.

List of Prominent Players in the Advanced Recycling Technologies Market:

Agilyx

Stena Metall

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Plastic Energy

Enerkem

Loop Industries, Inc.

Gr3n Recycling

Carbios SA

Pyrowave

Polystyvert Inc.

Recycling Avenue BV

BlueAlp Innovations BV

Quantafuel ASA

Mura Technology Limited

Alterra

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Brightmark

GreenMantra Technologies

Axens





Advanced Recycling Technologies Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 278.15 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 8901.40 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 47.16 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (KT), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered End User, Technology, And Product Types Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Government regulations all around the world and rising environmental awareness have increased the cause-driven nature of packaging solution marketing. In addition to assisting businesses in achieving their environmental objectives, recycled packaging solutions help them distinguish their products in the marketplace. For instance, Amcor announced it to design all of its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Factors like increasing urbanization and the rise in demand for off-the-shelf products are some factors that further drive the market. The growing solar energy market, due to increasing dependence on renewable energy sources, along with the subsidies available for energy storage, is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market, thus, accelerating the glass demand in the market. However, development and advancement in biodegradable plastics are hindering the market growth.

Challenges:

Making sure that materials are seen as recyclable and that materials have access to such areas are challenges, she said. "That entire infrastructure and connections of the value chain to ensure that a homeowner is aware of their ability to recycle it, then connecting those parts in the supply chain and ensuring there is enough of that material to scale up to end market needs. Another obstacle the sector is seeking to overcome is redefining advanced recycling as manufacturing as opposed to solid waste management.

Regional Trends:

Modern consumers' expectations and attitudes towards product packaging, as well as the stricter enforcement of laws governing clean production, food safety, and hygienic packaging, have put pressure on large downstream clients to gradually implement cutting-edge, inventive, environmentally friendly packaging solutions in nations like China, India, and other Asian nations. For instance, China banned the majority of imports of various recyclables focused on garbage generated by its citizens at the end of 2017.

The nation served as the largest global market for recovered plastics and other commodities. As a result, in January 2018, China only authorised the entry of 9.3 tonnes of plastic scrap. Comparing this to the 3.8+ million tonnes that were authorised to be imported at the beginning of the year, it is estimated that this represents a more than 99% reduction.





Segmentation of Advanced Recycling Technologies Market-

By End User-

Food and Beverage Packaging

Non-Food Packaging

Consumer Electronics

Infrastructure and Construction

Automotive

Others

By Technology-

Pyrolysis/ Cracking

Gasification

Depolymerization

Microwave

Others

By Product Type-

Naphtha

Heavy Gas Oil

Wax Residue

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

