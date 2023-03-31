Fire Fighting Pump Global Market to 2028: Key Players Include Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), Rosenbauer, Xylem and Sulzer

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fire fighting pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2022-2028
Market Trends and Opportunities
Growth In Construction
Europe's travel and tourism construction industry has many projects in the pipeline. In 2020, 60 new resorts and hotels started their operations. In 2021, Europe witnessed a year-on-year growth of 4-6% in new resorts and hotel construction.
These construction activities are expected to boost the fire fighting pumps market as they require installing fire safety equipment such as standpipes, sprinkler systems, and fire pumps.
Further, in APAC, countries such as India have invested USD 1.103 billion to develop sports infrastructure between 2022-2025. Approximately 300 sports infrastructural facilities across the country. All these facilities require installing fire safety equipment, propelling the fire fighting pumps market during the forecasted period.
Increase In Wild Fire Incidents
Regions of Europe and the U.S. have witnessed an increase in wildfire incidents. In California, there were more than 7,095 incidents in 2021. These incidents are increasing due to extreme climate conditions because of climate crises. Further, Australia is one of the countries that have been affected immensely due to wildfires.
The fire season of 2019 was of particular interest as it caused economic damage of more than USD 100 million. It was also responsible for killing or injuring more than 3 billion wildlife populations. Such an increasing number of incidents have gathered the requirements for firefighting pumps.
Vendor Landscape
The key players in the global fire fighting pumps market include Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), Rosenbauer, Xylem INC., Sulzer Ltd, EBARA CORPORATION, and Wilo SE.
The global market is highly fragmented, and any new entrants will find it hard to establish themselves as the industry requires high capital for manufacturing and high investment in R&D, as technological advancements play an important role in the industry.
Key Vendors
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)
- Rosenbauer
- Xylem INC.
- Sulzer Ltd
- EBARA CORPORATION
- Wilo SE
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ruhrpumpen
- Pentair
- Peerless Pumps
- PF Pumpen und Feuerloschtechnik GmbH
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG
- NAFFCO
- Caterpillar Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|242
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2245 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2802.22 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
