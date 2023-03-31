Fire Fighting Pump Global Market to 2028: Key Players Include Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), Rosenbauer, Xylem and Sulzer

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fire fighting pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2022-2028



Market Trends and Opportunities

Growth In Construction



Europe's travel and tourism construction industry has many projects in the pipeline. In 2020, 60 new resorts and hotels started their operations. In 2021, Europe witnessed a year-on-year growth of 4-6% in new resorts and hotel construction.

These construction activities are expected to boost the fire fighting pumps market as they require installing fire safety equipment such as standpipes, sprinkler systems, and fire pumps.

Further, in APAC, countries such as India have invested USD 1.103 billion to develop sports infrastructure between 2022-2025. Approximately 300 sports infrastructural facilities across the country. All these facilities require installing fire safety equipment, propelling the fire fighting pumps market during the forecasted period.



Increase In Wild Fire Incidents



Regions of Europe and the U.S. have witnessed an increase in wildfire incidents. In California, there were more than 7,095 incidents in 2021. These incidents are increasing due to extreme climate conditions because of climate crises. Further, Australia is one of the countries that have been affected immensely due to wildfires.

The fire season of 2019 was of particular interest as it caused economic damage of more than USD 100 million. It was also responsible for killing or injuring more than 3 billion wildlife populations. Such an increasing number of incidents have gathered the requirements for firefighting pumps.

Vendor Landscape

The key players in the global fire fighting pumps market include Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), Rosenbauer, Xylem INC., Sulzer Ltd, EBARA CORPORATION, and Wilo SE.

The global market is highly fragmented, and any new entrants will find it hard to establish themselves as the industry requires high capital for manufacturing and high investment in R&D, as technological advancements play an important role in the industry.



Key Vendors

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)

Rosenbauer

Xylem INC.

Sulzer Ltd

EBARA CORPORATION

Wilo SE

Other Prominent Vendors

Ruhrpumpen

Pentair

Peerless Pumps

PF Pumpen und Feuerloschtechnik GmbH

Grundfos Holding A/S

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG

NAFFCO

Caterpillar Inc.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the fire fighting pump market size?

2. What is the growth rate of the fire fighting pump market?

3. Which region dominates the global fire pumps market?

4. What are the key driving factors in the fire fighting pump market?

5. Who are the key players in the global fire fighting pump market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2245 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2802.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Increased Construction Activities

6.1.2 Increased Fire Incidents

6.2 Product Type

6.3 Fuel Type

6.4 End-User

6.5 Geographical

6.6 Vendor Landscape



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Value Chain Analysis

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers

8.2.3 Manufacturers/Vendors

8.2.4 Dealers/ Distributors

8.2.5 Retailers

8.2.6 End-Users



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Pumps

9.2 Growth in Construction Activities

9.3 Increased Number of Fire Stations



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Intense Fire Season

10.2 Governments' Focus on Fire Prevention & Safety Regulations

10.3 Increased Fire Incidents



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Effects of Diesel Combustion

11.2 Increased Raw Material & Supply Chain Costs



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Type



14 Fuel Type



15 End-User



16 Distribution Channel



17 Geography



18 North America



19 Europe

20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

