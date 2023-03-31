Cough Assist Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Breathing Problems Drives Growth

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cough Assist Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Type (Automatic v/s Manual), by Choice of Delivery (Face Mask, Mouthpiece, Adapter), by End User, by Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cough assists device market is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

This can be ascribed to increasing research and development activities along with technological advancement which will further bring different opportunities for the growth of the cough assist device market during the forecast period. Additionally, an increasing number of elderly patients suffering from various kinds of respiratory problems would lead to a transformation in healthcare delivery and create a larger demand for advanced devices for the treatment of different problems.

Besides, increasing cases of the lower respiratory problem is further expected to create new prospects for the growth of the cough assist devices market.

Furthermore, increasing research and development by different academic & research institutions and medical device manufacturers to create innovative products to cure chronic breathing problems and the launch of various cough assist devices across the globe are further expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Breathing Problems



A substantial increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic breathing disorders such as pulmonary disease, asthma, and lung cancer and rapid technological advancements in medical devices are major factors expected to drive the growth of global cough-assisted devices market. According to RnCeus, as of 2020, more than 25 million people in the United States had asthma. Approximately 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD, and approximately 12 million people have not yet been diagnosed. Product advancement activities by major players through an approach toward the introduction of innovative solutions are factors expected to impact the growth of the target market.

The easy availability of alternative options along with a lack of awareness in developing economies regarding the benefits of the devices is acting as market restraints for the growth of cough assist devices. Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease (CLRD) has resulted in 49.2 deaths per 100,000 adults, making it the fourth leading cause of death. Mortality rates per 100,000 were 0.2, 2.2, and 45.8, respectively, for bronchitis, emphysema, and other non-asthma CLRD. According to the national cancer institute, in 2021, the total number of new lung and bronchus cancer cases was 236,740 in the United States. Between 2005 and 2010, an average of 130,659 Americans (74,300 men and 56,359 women) died of smoking-attributable lung cancer each year. Exposure to second-hand smoke causes approximately 7,330 lung cancer deaths among non-smokers every year.



Increasing Air Pollution



Rising exposure to high pollution levels causes breathing and coughing problems. Air quality affects everyone, but some people are more at risk than others. Children and older adults, individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular or respiratory diseases, or genetic polymorphisms are at increased risk of air pollution-related health effects. This can be exacerbated when our body's defense mechanisms are impaired. Research is ongoing to identify causal associations of air pollutants with adverse health outcomes, and to uncover plausible biological mechanisms for these effects.

Over 20 million people in the U.S., including six million children, now gasping for breath due to asthma. Indoor air pollution can lead to detrimental effects on human health. People who are exposed to indoor air pollutants for long periods are often most at risk of the effects of indoor air pollution and suffer from various respiratory problems. The above-mentioned factors are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cough assist device market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cough Assist Device Market.



Cough Assist Device Market, By Type:

Automatic

Manual

Cough Assist Device Market, By Choice of Delivery:

Face Mask

Mouthpiece

Adapter

Cough Assist Device Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Settings

Homecare

Others

Cough Assist Device Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Cough Assist Devices Market Outlook



6. North America Cough Assist Devices Market Outlook



7. Europe Cough Assist Devices Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Cough Assist Devices Market Outlook



9. South America Cough Assist Devices Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Cough Assist Devices Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hillrom Holdings, Inc.

Percussionaire Corp.

Dima Italia Srl

United Hayek Industries Inc

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Aetna Inc.

International Biophysics Corporation

PARI GmbH

Air Liquide Medical Systems S.A.

