Cider Market is expected to reach a worth of US$ 27.3 Billion at 5.1% CAGR amid demand of gluten-free cider during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cider market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 17.9 billion by 2023 and a projected valuation of US$ 27.3 billion by 2033, as demand for cider surges with a steady 5.1% CAGR.



Increased per capita income and drinking as a status symbol have contributed to a rise in the demand for premium spirits, which is one of the leading growth drivers in the worldwide cider industry. Consumers are increasingly attracted to heritage, quality, and innovation in alcoholic drinks. On the other hand, market growth for cider is expanding as demand for low-alcohol drinks rises.

The World Health Organization has dubbed cardiovascular disorders ‘silent killers’ since they account for the majority of deaths in adults under the age of 70. In addition, alcohol use has historically increased the chance of getting certain disorders. As a consequence, ‘alcohol-free cider’ and ‘low alcohol cider’ product offerings on the cider market have gained appeal.

Individuals are increasingly drinking cider-based drinks owing to their anti-platelet and anti-inflammatory properties. Apple cider is a functional beverage containing bioactive polyphenols, as may be readily proved by studies. Moreover, PAF, an inflammatory and thrombotic lipid mediator, is greatly suppressed by the potent antiplatelet properties of bioactive polyphenols.

It was shown that the PL from all sources of cider products was rich in PUFA, especially n-3 PUFA and MUFA, which explains why they had such potent anti-inflammatory and anti-platelet properties. In addition, the presence of polyphenols has led to the formation of a structural analog that affords multiple cell receptors with strong antagonistic properties.

Cider's sugar content offers a key worldwide cider business difficulty. Firstly, compared to wine, cider has a lower glycemic index, since the bulk of apples contains less sugar than grapes. Regardless, the fermented result contains a great deal of sugar.

A recent study indicates that a 470 ml can of natural cider has 20.5 grams of sugar, the recommended daily maximum for adults. Depending on whether cider is drunk with lager or ale, the sugar content may rise by a factor of 5 or 10. Given that diabetes is one of the most prevalent cardiovascular illnesses, and that people's dietary tastes have changed in reaction to these data, the cider industry confronts a formidable obstacle.

Key Takeaways

The global cider market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2023.

The Asia Pacific region, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is forecast to reach a market size of US$3.2 billion by 2027.

The competition in the cider market is intense, with many established players and new entrants vying for market share.

Health concerns and seasonal demand are some of the factors that act as restraints on the growth of the cider market.

Strict regulations and high production costs are also challenges faced by the cider industry.



Competitive Landscape

The cider market is highly competitive, with established players and new entrants vying for market share. Established players in the market include brands like Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Carlsberg Group, who have a strong presence in the market through their wide range of offerings and distribution networks.

New entrants, such as craft cider makers and microbreweries, are entering the market and disrupting the traditional players. They are offering unique flavors and blends, using locally sourced ingredients, and targeting a specific niche of consumers. These new entrants are also capitalizing on the growing trend of artisanal and natural products.

In terms of the startup ecosystem, the cider market offers a range of opportunities for new entrepreneurs and startups. With the growth of the market and the increasing demand for unique and locally sourced products, there is a growing opportunity for startups to create their niche in the market and establish themselves as leading players.

However, the startup ecosystem in the cider market is also facing challenges, including high production costs, intense competition, and strict regulations. Nevertheless, the growing demand for unique and locally sourced products is providing new startups with the opportunity to succeed and grow in the market.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Aston Manor stopped giving out ring boxes made of plastic and started giving out cider bottles instead, which can be recycled.

In May 2022, Molson Coors finished a US$ 13 million modernization project at the Aspall Cyder factory in Suffolk.

In March 2022, Heineken grew its line of alcohol-free beer and Old Mout cider.



Key segments

Product:

Flavored

Unflavored

Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Aluminum Cans



Distribution:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



