With 14.1% CAGR, IP camera market Size to Reach USD 13.09 Billion by 2029

Pune,India, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IP Camera Market size was evaluated at USD 4.91 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.20 billion in 2022 to USD 13.09 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 14.1% during the 2022-2029 period. Growing adoption of video analytics in BFSI, healthcare, and other sectors and rising use of advanced technologies in smart homes and public places will propel market expansion in the coming years. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “IP Camera Market Forecast 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development-

Wasabi Technology, a leading provider of cloud storage service for online streaming and video surveillance, joined forces with Axis Communication, a network service provider for IP video surveillance platforms. Under this partnership, Axis Communication used the Wasabi cloud platform for the distribution of video surveillance network.





Request a free sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ip-camera-market-107356





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 14.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 13.09 Billion Base Year 2021 IP camera market Size in 2021 USD 4.91 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Product Type, Connection Type, End User, Region













Key Takeaways-



IP camera market is expected to flourish & reach USD 13.09 Billion in 2029

An IP monitoring camera plays an important role in providing a wireless video analysis service to its consumer.

Growing incidences of data theft and data leakage will hinder market growth during the forecast period

Fixed lead camera due to heavy usage in industrial and residential areas.

IP camera market size in Asia pacific was USD 2.53 Billion 2021

Drivers and Restraints-

Widespread Adoption of Video Analytics in Various Sectors to Drive the IP Camera Market Growth

Video analytics enables users to watch and analyze video surveillance footage of long durations with ease. It also allows the operator to capture and identify crucial surveillance footage such as road and traffic monitoring and industrial operations in real time. IP cameras provide seamless video analytics services without any wired connection to the consumer. After analyzing the footage, it sends a security alert to the operator through the IP network. These benefits of the video analytics system are increasing its adoption in the BFSI, government and public, healthcare, transportation and logistics, oil & gas, mining and automotive sectors, which is driving market growth.

On the other hand, concerns regarding data safety and privacy and rising incidences of data theft and leakage will act as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ip-camera-market-107356





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Capture Significant Share due to Availability of Camera Lens Manufacturing Units

Asia Pacific captured majority of the global market share in 2021 and was gauged at USD 2.53 billion. The market in this region is driven by presence of advanced camera lens manufacturing companies and research & development facilities in Japan, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea. Also, India is focusing on building advanced electronic and semiconductor manufacturing facilities to attract global investors and boost market expansion. Meanwhile, China is dominating the Asia Pacific market share backed by research and development activities to develop advanced products to be at par with the competitors and garner larger revenues.

In North America, the U.S generated the largest revenue in 2021 owing to the presence of major key players in the country. Additionally, rising concern regarding public security amid growing gun shooting incidents at schools has increased the demand for IP cameras.

In the Europe region, Germany is dominating the market by capturing the largest share stoked by the presence of modern and advanced manufacturing facilities in the country. The high crime rates in European countries such as Italy, Sweden, Hungary and Moldova creates the need for video surveillance and video analytics, thus attributing to market growth.

Report Coverage-

The report provides valuable insights into market share, growth rate, sales amassed, and valuation of the global market. It also covers the drivers, opportunities, challenges, and threats that are likely to affect market trends in the forecast period. Moreover, latest information pertaining to tactical moves made by industry leaders, such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, are documented as well.

Segments-

Hardware Segment to Lead Backed by Extensive Use of Camera Lenses and Mountings

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and services. Among these, the hardware segment captured a significant IP camera market share in 2021 owing to the heavy use of various types of hardware such as camera lenses and mountings. Moreover, cameras are long lasting and expensive and are bought sparingly, thus boosting the demand for camera hardware.

Fixed Camera Segment to Dominate Owing to Growing Use in Industrial and Residential Sectors

As per product type, the market is split into fixed camera, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, and infrared camera. Among these, the fixed camera segment dominated the market due to its rising use in residential and industrial sectors.

Centralized Segment to Capture Largest Share Due to the Use of Conventional Centralize Connection Network

By connection type, the market is divided into centralized and distributed. Among these, the centralized segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the use of conventional centralize connection network.

Government and Public Sector to Hold Largest Share Backed by Growing Need for Video Analytics and Surveillance Solutions

According to end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and government and public. Among these, the government and public segment held the largest share due to the growing need for high-end video analytics and surveillance solutions to monitor roads and public places such as bus stands, airports, railway stations, and metro stations.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ip-camera-market-107356





Competitive Landscape-

Product Launches by Leading Companies to Escalate Market Augmentation

Industry leaders often make tactical decisions to boost revenue generation, increase sales, enlarge profit margins, or enhance geographical reach. One such move is the launch of new products to enhance product offerings and attract new consumers. For example, in April 2020, Bosch Security System GmbH introduced the INTEOX open platform. This platform enables users, application developers, and integrators to customize their plans to develop better surveillance solutions.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

D-link corporation (Taiwan)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

Belkin International Inc. (U.S.)

CP Plus (India)

GEOVISION Inc. (Taiwan)

Major Table of Contents-

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Supportive Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global IP Camera Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global IP Camera Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD Bn) Hardware Services By Product Type (USD Bn) Fixed Camera Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera (PTZ) Infrared Camera By Connection Type (USD Bn) Centralized Distributed By End-User (USD Bn) Residential Commercial Government and Public By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America IP Camera Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD Bn) Hardware Services By Product Type (USD Bn) Fixed Camera Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera (PTZ) Infrared Camera By Connection Type (USD Bn) Centralized Distributed By End-User (USD Bn) Residential Commercial Government and Public By Country (USD Bn) U.S. By End-Users Residential Commercial Government and Public Canada By End-Users Residential Commercial Government and Public Mexico By End-Users Residential Commercial Government and Public



TOC Continued…!





Access Full Report- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107356





Related Report-

HD Security Cameras Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2030

Surveillance Camera Systems Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2030

Video Analytics Market Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2029

FAQ:

How big is the IP camera market?

The global IP camera market size was valued at USD 4.91 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.20 billion in 2022 to USD 13.09 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

How big is IP camera market in Asia pacific?

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 2.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245