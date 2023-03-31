UPLIZNA for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Emerging Drug Insights, Sales and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2024-2032

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UPLIZNA Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about UPLIZNA for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the UPLIZNA for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the UPLIZNA for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the UPLIZNA market forecast analysis for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in generalized myasthenia gravis.



Drug Summary



UPLIZNA (Inebilizumab) is an affinity-optimized, afucosylated IgG1 kappa (IgG1?) monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to the B-cell-specific surface antigen CD19. The therapy was designed to deplete these cells, which play a central role in the progression of autoimmune diseases like MG.



In MG, B-cells produce self-reactive antibodies that impair the communication between nerves and muscle cells. Most notably, these autoantibodies target proteins called acetylcholine receptor (AChR) and muscle-specific kinase (MuSK). By killing B-cells, inebilizumab may reduce the production of autoantibodies and, as such, decrease disease activity and the associated symptoms.



The therapy is currently being investigated in people with MG in Phase III clinical trial that is now recruiting participants.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the UPLIZNA description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Elaborated details on UPLIZNA regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the UPLIZNA research and development activities in generalized myasthenia gravis across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around UPLIZNA.

The report contains forecasted sales of for generalized myasthenia gravis till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for UPLIZNA in generalized myasthenia gravis.

UPLIZNA Analytical Perspective

In-depth UPLIZNA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of UPLIZNA for generalized myasthenia gravis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



UPLIZNA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of UPLIZNA for generalized myasthenia gravis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for generalized myasthenia gravis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence UPLIZNA dominance.

Other emerging products for generalized myasthenia gravis are expected to give tough market competition to UPLIZNA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of UPLIZNA in generalized myasthenia gravis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of UPLIZNA from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the UPLIZNA in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. UPLIZNA Overview in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. UPLIZNA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of UPLIZNA in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of UPLIZNA in the 7MM for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of UPLIZNA in the United States for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.2. Market size of UPLIZNA in Germany for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.3. Market size of UPLIZNA in France for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.4. Market size of UPLIZNA in Italy for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.5. Market size of UPLIZNA in Spain for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.6. Market size of UPLIZNA in the United Kingdom for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.7. Market size of UPLIZNA in Japan for generalized myasthenia gravis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



