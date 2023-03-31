Batoclimab: A Novel, Fully Humanized mAB for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG): Emerging Drug Insights, Sales and Market Forecasts 2019-2023 & 2032

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Batoclimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about batoclimab for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the batoclimab for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the batoclimab for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the batoclimab market forecast analysis for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in generalized myasthenia gravis.



Drug Summary



Batoclimab is a novel, fully humanized mAB, which inhibits neonatal Fc receptors by blocking FcRn-IgG interactions and accelerating the degradation of autoantibodies. The neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) is a cellular receptor that binds IgG antibodies and guides their transport through cells. FcRn plays a pivotal role in preventing the degradation of IgG antibodies.

Therefore, inhibition of FcRn, such as through an FcRn targeting antibody, has been shown to reduce levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies. Completed clinical trials of other anti-FcRn antibodies in IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases have generated promising results, suggesting that FcRn is a therapeutically important pharmaceutical target to treat these relevant pathogenic conditions.



Batoclimab is being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with gMG with AChR+ antibodies.



Scope of the Report



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the batoclimab description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Elaborated details on batoclimab regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the batoclimab research and development activities in generalized myasthenia gravis across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around batoclimab.

The report contains forecasted sales of for generalized myasthenia gravis till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for batoclimab in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Methodology



The report is built using data and information sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by the publisher's team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and nonprintable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.



Batoclimab Analytical Perspective

In-depth batoclimab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of batoclimab for generalized myasthenia gravis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Batoclimab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of batoclimab for generalized myasthenia gravis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of batoclimab?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to batoclimab in generalized myasthenia gravis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the batoclimab development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to batoclimab for generalized myasthenia gravis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of batoclimab for generalized myasthenia gravis?

What are the forecasted sales of batoclimab in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to batoclimab for generalized myasthenia gravis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Batoclimab Overview in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Batoclimab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Batoclimab in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of batoclimab in the 7MM for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of batoclimab in the United States for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.2. Market size of batoclimab in Germany for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.3. Market size of batoclimab in France for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.4. Market size of batoclimab in Italy for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.5. Market size of batoclimab in Spain for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.6. Market size of batoclimab in the United Kingdom for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.7. Market size of batoclimab in Japan for generalized myasthenia gravis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pyci2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.