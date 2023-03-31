New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Animal Arthritis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438627/?utm_source=GNW

r.l., Companion Animal Health, Canine Arthritis Management, Bioiberica, Assisi Animal Health and Exubrion Therapeutics Inc.,



The global companion animal arthritis market grew from $3.09 billion in 2022 to $3.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The companion animal arthritis market is expected to grow to $4.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The companion animal arthritis market includes revenues earned by entities by NSAIDs, monoclonal antibiotics.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The companion animal arthritis refers to a condition involving inflammation of one or more joints in companion animals such as cats, dogs, and other exotic animals. Companion animal arthritis develops in the bones when the cartilage between joints becomes rougher and more worn, forcing the bone surfaces to rub against one another.



North America was the largest region in the companion animal arthritis market in 2022. The regions covered in the companion animal arthritis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of companion animal arthritis are dogs, cats, and others types.The dogs companion animal arthritis are used for controlling pain and inflammation in dogs.



Dogs are domesticated canines (Canis familiaris) that are usually kept as pets or trained for hunting, guarding individuals or property. The companion animal arthritis indication are osteoarthritis and, other arthritis, that are treatment through medication, supplements and other treatment, which are sold and distributed through veterinary hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacies, online stores, and others.



Rising trend of pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of companion animal arthritis market.Pet adoption helps reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and so on.



Pet adoption is a method of getting a dog, cat, and other exotic animals that their prior owners have given up to a shelter or rescue rather than getting one from a pet shop, breeder, or another individual.Pets face the risk of developing arthritis once they start getting into old age.



For instance, according to a survey conducted by, The American Pet Products Association, a US-based not-for-profit industry association, approximately half of british homes with pets acquired at least one new animal while the country was in lockdown, while 11.3 million Americans acquired new pets during the pandemic. Additionally, in the survey, 16% of Generation Z respondents and 13% of millennials stated they had adopted a new pet during the pandemic. Therefore, the rising trend of pet adoption contributes significantly to the growth of the companion animal arthritis market.



Technological innovation is a key trend in the companion animal arthritis market.Technological innovation benefits people by improving productivity and giving them access to freshly produced better goods and services, which raise the general standard.



Major players in the industry are using monoclonal antibody therapy to treat companion animal arthritis.Monoclonal antibody therapy is used on companion animals to treat arthritis, immune-mediated disorders, chronic pain, and others.



Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies produced by immune cells that are identical clones of a single parent cell.For instance, In April 2021, Zoetis, a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched LIBRELA® and SOLENSIA® in European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland to prevent arthritis pain in cats and dogs using monoclonal antibody therapy.



It works similarly to naturally produced antibodies, with little involvement of the liver or kidneys in their metabolism and removal of gastrointestinal impact.



In September 2022, Zoetis, a US-based animal health company, acquired NewMetrica for an undisclosed amount.This transaction would enhance Zoetis’ capacities throughout the continuum of care, expand our grasp of quality-of-life evaluations, and result in a more profound comprehension of an animal’s well-being.



NewMetrica is a UK-based provider of scientifically-developed instruments to measure quality-of-life in animals such as canine arthritis.



The countries covered in the companion animal arthritis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The companion animal arthritis market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides companion animal arthritis market statistics, including companion animal arthritis industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a companion animal arthritis market share, detailed companion animal arthritis market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the companion animal arthritis industry. This companion animal arthritis market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438627/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________