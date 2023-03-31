Global Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Report 2023: Players Include Abcam, BioLegend, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cell Signaling Technology and F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neuroscience antibodies & assays market grew from $3.6 billion in 2022 to $4.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The neuroscience antibodies & assays market is expected to grow to $6.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Major players in the neuroscience antibodies & assays market are Abcam PLC, BioLegend Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Merck KgaA, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Enzo Life Sciences AG.

The neuroscience antibodies & assays market consists of sales of antibodies and assay kits and reagents. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The neuroscience antibodies & assays are used to study the development, systems, structure and function, disorders, and degeneration of the nervous system. Neuroscience is the study of the nervous system, its working, and diseases related to the nervous system. Antibodies and assays is a medical test that is based on principles of interaction between antigenic epitopes and antibodies, and this test is useful in neuroscience and the study of neurological disorders.



North America was the largest region in the neuroscience antibodies & assays market in 2022. The regions covered in neuroscience antibodies & assays market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of neuroscience antibodies & assays market products are consumables, and instruments. Consumables are used in many neurological studies and research experiments. Consumable includes assay kits, reagents, and antibodies that enable quantitative and real-time live-cell analysis. The technologies used are molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, immunoassays or immunochemistry, and other technologies. The various applications are in vitro diagnostics, research, and drug discovery. The various end users are hospitals and diagnostics centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



The increasing incidents of neurological illnesses across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the neuroscience antibodies & assays market going forward. Neurological illnesses are disorders and affecting the nervous system and examples of neurological disorders include epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, dementia and so on.

The rise in the number of neurological illnesses requires more research and development activities for the treatment of these diseases. Antibodies and assays are used in research and development activities to study development, systems, structure and function, and disorders and degeneration of the nervous system. Thus, the neuroscience antibodies & assays market grows with the increase in incidents of neurological illnesses.

For instance, According to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health promotion agency 55 million people live with dementia globally, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year as per 2021 data. According to Alzheimer's Association a US based Non-profit association, 6.5 million people in the US have Alzheimer's disease as per 2022 data. As a result, the increased incidence of neurological illnesses across the world is driving the neuroscience antibodies and assays market forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Cisbio HTRF that works on TR-FRET technology to sustain their position in the market.



In June 2022, Fujirebio, a Japanese multinational biotechnology company, acquired ADx NeuroSciences for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Fujirebio will be able to provide neurodegenerative disease diagnostic solutions at the global level. ADx Neurosciences is a Belgium-based developer of neurodegenerative biomarkers and specialized in developing tailor-made antibodies and assays for pharma and in vitro diagnostics companies.



The countries covered in the neuroscience antibodies & assays market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.04 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.24 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

