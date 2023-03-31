United States Nitrile Medical Glove Market Insights Report 2023-2028: The US is Shifting its Dependency from Asian Countries to Domestic Production

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Nitrile Medical Glove Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the US Nitrile medical glove market in terms of both revenue ($ BN USD) and volume (BN USD).

Exhaustive information regarding the US market landscape shifting its dependency for nitrile medical glove from the Asian countries to domestic production is included. The strategies made by the Asian manufacturers to take a spot on the largest Nitrile glove consumer market through investments, mergers & acquisitions are discussed in the report.



The important factors like COVID-19 which increase the consumption of medical gloves 10 times, the outbreak of Mpox virus, "tripledemic "condition, and rise of viral flu's impacting the demand for nitrile medical glove is considered in the report.

The newly established domestic vendors competing with the global glove manufacturers are included and profiled in the report. The shift towards manufacturing eco-friendly nitrile medical glove among key players is included in the report.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the US Nitrile medical glove market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report includes detailed information regarding the suppliers and end-users in the US nitrile medical glove market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Non-powdered medical glove segment accounted for the largest share in the market, In terms of both volume and revenue. This is due to the high cost of the product and increasing usage of the glove across multiple healthcare specialties.

Examination glove segment is expected to grow at an absolute growth of 50.25% during the forecast period by revenue. The Nitrile glove is largely preferred for the examination application. The advanced latex gloves adoption is slowly increasing in the market especially in the surgical segment.

By End-users the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share. By volume the diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow at a faster rate with 140% incremental growth.

Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax, Mercator are some of the key players in the US nitrile medical glove market.

American Nitrile, Alsace, A1 Globe , B.Braun Melsungen and other prominent vendors in the market play a significant role in the US nitrile medical glove market.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

2: Nitrile Medical Glove Projected Revenue

US : Projected Revenue of Nitrile Medical Glove (2022-2028; $Billions)

US : Projected Volume of Nitrile Medical Glove (2022-2028; $Billions)

3: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Category (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

Category Snapshot

Non-Powdered

Powdered

US: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

Application Snapshot

Examination

Surgical

US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

End-user Snapshot

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

ASCs

Clinics

Others

4: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Nitrile medical Glove Market Drivers

US Nitrile medical Glove Trends

US Nitrile medical Glove Constraints

5: US Nitrile Medical Glove Industry Overview

Nitrile Medical Glove - Competitive Landscape

Nitrile Medical Glove - Key Players

Nitrile Medical Glove - Key Company Profiles

6: Appendix

