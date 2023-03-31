New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438625/?utm_source=GNW

The global swine feed minerals market grew from $121.82 billion in 2022 to $132.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The swine feed minerals market is expected to grow to $182.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The swine feed minerals market consists of sales of zInc., copper, iron, manganese, iodine, and selenium. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Swine feed minerals refer to swine feed with a sufficient amount of energy, protein, minerals, and vitamins.Pigs require protein sources to grow and to improve performance.



These minerals are used as feed for pigs.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the swine feed minerals market in 2022. The regions covered in this swine feed minerals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of swine feed minerals are starter feed or grower feed, sow feed, pig grower feed, and other products.Starter feed refers to a protein-dense variety of chicken feed designed to meet the dietary requirements of baby chicks.



The ingredients used are cereal, oilseed meals, oil, and molasses. The various additives involved antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers, and other additives.



An increase in the demand for organic meat is expected to propel the growth of the swine feed minerals market going forward.Organic meat has health benefits as it has less saturated fat, fewer calories, and higher levels of healthy omega-3 acids.



Farm owners are becoming more aware of the importance of feeding healthy pigs, and this in turn demands the best quality minerals for swinefeeds. For instance, SPINS, a US-based wellness-focused data technology company, found that about 70% of millennial pet owners want natural and organic products for their pets. Therefore, the demand for organic meat is driving the growth of the swine feed minerals market



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the swine feed minerals market.Major companies operating in the swine feed minerals market are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in August 2020, BASF,a German-basedd company operating in swinefeed introduced the new phytase Natuphos® E for unlocking vital nutrients for the feed industry in Japan.Natuphos® E will help animals better utiliseimportant nutrientss making livestock feed more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.



The innovative enzyme promotes healthy growth and reduces phosphorus emissions from livestock with unique features such as its exceptional stability based on the new molecule.



In December 2021, Nutreco, a Dutch producer of animal nutrition, fish feed, and processed meat products, acquired Nutrimin for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of Nutrimin will give Trouw Nutrition further access to Danish and Danish-owned farms in Eastern Europe and Russia.



Nutrimin is a Dutch-based company operating in swine feed minerals.



The countries covered in the swine feed minerals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The swine feed minerals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides swine feed minerals market statistics, including swine feed minerals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a swine feed minerals market share, detailed swine feed minerals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the swine feed minerals industry. This swine-feed minerals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

