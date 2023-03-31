3 Day United States Higher Education Leadership Conference: Discover Innovations and Trends in Higher Education Leadership (Orlando, Florida, United States - October 12-14, 2023)

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership in Higher Education Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whether you're an up-and-coming leader or your leadership experience began decades ago, your institution needs your knowledge, reliability, and clear-minded judgment. And, of course, you know that outstanding administrators can't let their busy careers languish.

That's why the Leadership in Higher Education Conference offers six different conference tracks, each focusing on a current trend for those who oversee the halls of learning and the many varied programs they host. But before returning to your home institution, unpack your bags for a weekend in sunny Orlando, Florida.

While you're there, discover all the new ways to stay on the cutting edge of higher education trends in the 21st century.

So, whatever your leadership role and motivation for attending the 2023 Leadership in Higher Education Conference, you'll have a memorable experience participating in various sessions, networking in the hallways, and enjoying meals together. Plus, you'll return to your campus, company, or organization with all the knowledge you could absorb in a few very special days.

About the Conference

Have you been contemplating where your career path will take you next or how you can impact your institution's success in your current leadership role? Have you been challenged with how to define leadership? After attending the Leadership in Higher Education Conference, academic leaders leave prepared to answer these very questions. This event prompts each and every participant to explore innovative strategies, best practices and influential trends that are adaptable to any type of institution or leadership position within higher education.

The Leadership in Higher Education Conference is designed to provide academic leaders, such as deans, department chairs, administrators, and aspiring leaders a platform to embrace new tools to put in place when returning to academia, as well as an opportunity to network with like-minded peers and nationally recognized experts in academic leadership.

Learn innovative ways to manage change and enhance productivity at the 2023 conference that features preconference workshops, plenary addresses and concurrent sessions. You'll have opportunities to network with leaders, gain tips, observe the experts, and share your knowledge with those just as passionate about higher education as you are.

Find the inspiration and motivation to lead your team into the next decade and impact student and institution success now and in the future while sharpening your skills at the Leadership in Higher Education Conference.

How Does This Conference Benefit Me?

Develop your leadership abilities regardless of experience

Learn immediate leadership skills from experts who are part of the higher education community

Build your network with others who are just as passionate about leadership as you are

Gain new perspectives in an interdisciplinary programming format

Take part in a variety of topics and depth that match your specific needs

Well-organized so you get the absolute most out of the experience

What Topics are Covered?

Building and refining innovative approaches to higher-education leadership

Holistic programs to accommodate today's diverse students, faculty, and staff

Managing and improving institutional culture and climate

Dealing with problems that arise at the department and college level

Overcoming challenges to student retention

Promoting student success

Skills required for successful leadership for new academic leaders

Additional relevant and special topics that connect to the roles of higher education leaders

At the 2023 Leadership in Higher Education Conference, you'll enjoy:

The in-person conference

Two plenary presentations

The advisory board discussion panel

Concurrent sessions with invited and selected presenters

An evening reception

Various exhibits and displays

A convenient conference app

Breakfast and lunch on Friday and Saturday

Networking with others who share your passion for leadership

Many casual opportunities to meet and network with attendees and presenters

Several interactive sessions

Who Should Attend:

Academic Leaders

Administrative Leaders

Department Chairs

Deans

Division Heads

Program or Project Directors

Provosts

Faculty Aspiring for a Greater Leadership Role

Agenda:

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Registration hours: Noon-5:00 pm

Exhibitor hours: Noon-7:30 pm

1:00-4:00 pm: Preconference workshops (4; Additional fee required)

1:00-3:15 pm: Exhibitor Spotlight Sessions

4:00 pm: Conference orientation

5:00-6:00 pm: Conference welcome and Opening plenary

6:00-7:30 pm: Reception

Dinner and Evening on Your Own

Friday, October 13, 2023

Registration hours: 7:30 am-5:00 pm

Exhibitor hours: 8:00 am-5:00 pm

7:30-9:30 am: Continental breakfast and SIG coffee

8:30-9:30 am: Exhibitor Spotlight Sessions

10:00-11:00 am: Concurrent sessions

11:15 am-12:15 pm: Concurrent sessions

12:30-1:30 pm: Lunch

1:45-2:45 pm: Concurrent sessions

3:15-4:15 pm: Concurrent sessions

Dinner and Evening on Your Own

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Registration hours: 7:30 am-9:30 am

8:00-9:00 am: Continental breakfast

9:15-10:00 am: Plenary

10:15-11:15 am: Concurrent sessions

11:30 am-12:30: pm Concurrent sessions

12:45-1:45 pm: Lunch

1:45-2:30 pm: Advisory Board Panel

2:30 pm: Conference adjourns

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anxf4k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.