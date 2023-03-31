Data Storage Corporation Reports 60% Increase in Revenue to $23.9 Million for 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We made meaningful progress the past year and achieved a 60% increase in revenue to $23.9 million for 2022. Additionally, we reported positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year. While we witnessed strong year-over-year growth, we also implemented several important strategic initiatives that we believe will enable us to further accelerate growth and streamline the organization to ensure sustained profitability within each of our business subsidiaries.”

“Validating our efforts, our CloudFirst subsidiary generated $11.5 million of revenue with an EBITDA margin of 27% and $1.9 million of net income in 2022, on a standalone basis. Moving forward, we plan to replicate this success across each of our business segments, including Flagship, which we acquired in 2021. Specifically, our vision is to grow recurring revenue. Today, our sales and marketing teams are focused on building Flagship’s monthly recurring solutions and providing these solutions to new and existing clients while we continue to provide equipment and software to our clients. We also believe that investing in this recurring revenue strategy is aligned with the overall market as customers are working to outsource services and migrate to cloud-type solutions.”

“We have also realigned management and sales personnel to allocate resources towards services and verticals that we believe will generate the greatest return on capital, with a focus on areas such as cyber security and migration of customers to cloud-based solutions and long-term contracted managed services. These cloud-based solutions represent large addressable markets, where we are gaining traction, and have positioned ourselves as a leader in the market. At the same time, we continue to carefully manage expenses, and have maintained a strong balance sheet with approximately $11.3 million in cash and short-term investments. Overall, we are executing on our business growth strategy and look forward to providing meaningful updates to shareholders as developments unfold.”

[Tables follow]

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,286,722 $ 12,135,803 Short-term investments 9,010,968 — Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $27,250 and $30,000 in 2022 and 2021, respectively) 3,502,836 2,384,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 584,666 536,401 Total Current Assets 15,385,192 15,056,571 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 7,168,488 6,595,236 Less—Accumulated depreciation (4,956,698 ) (4,657,765 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,211,790 1,937,471 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,238,671 6,560,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 226,501 422,318 Other assets 48,437 103,226 Intangible assets, net 1,975,644 2,254,566 Total Other Assets 6,489,253 9,340,781 Total Assets $ 24,086,235 $ 26,334,823 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,207,577 $ 1,343,391 Deferred revenue 281,060 366,859 Finance leases payable 359,868 216,299 Finance leases payable related party 520,623 839,793 Operating lease liabilities short term 160,657 205,414 Total Current Liabilities 4,529,785 2,971,756 Operating lease liabilities 71,772 226,344 Finance leases payable 281,242 157,424 Finance leases payable related party 256,241 364,654 Total Long Term Liabilities 609,255 748,422 Total Liabilities 5,139,040 3,720,178 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively — — Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,822,127 and 6,693,793 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 6,822 6,694 Additional paid in capital 38,982,440 38,241,155 Accumulated deficit (19,887,378 ) (15,530,576 ) Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity 19,101,884 22,717,273 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (154,689 ) (102,628 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 18,947,195 22,614,645 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 24,086,235 $ 26,334,823





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 23,870,837 $ 14,876,227 Cost of sales 15,787,544 8,459,117 Gross Profit 8,083,293 6,417,110 Impairment of intangible assets 2,322,000 — Selling, general and administrative 9,837,308 7,184,182 Loss from Operations (4,076,015 ) (767,072 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (130,087 ) (126,746 ) Impairment of deferred offering costs and financing costs associated with canceled financing efforts (127,343 ) — Other Expense (75,418 ) — Loss on disposal of equipment — (44,732 ) Gain on forgiveness of debt — 798,840 Total Other Income (Expense) (332,848 ) 627,362 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes (4,408,863 ) (139,710 ) Benefit from income taxes — 399,631 Net Income (Loss) (4,408,863 ) 259,921 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 52,061 7,923 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp (4,356,802 ) 267,844 Preferred Stock Dividends — (63,683 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (4,356,802 ) $ 204,161 Earnings per Share – Basic $ (0.64 ) $ 0.04 Earning pers Share – Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic 6,775,140 5,075,716 Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted 6,775,140 6,340,125





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS