Data Storage Corporation Reports 60% Increase in Revenue to $23.9 Million for 2022

| Source: Data Storage Corp. Data Storage Corp.

Melville, New York, UNITED STATES

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We made meaningful progress the past year and achieved a 60% increase in revenue to $23.9 million for 2022. Additionally, we reported positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year. While we witnessed strong year-over-year growth, we also implemented several important strategic initiatives that we believe will enable us to further accelerate growth and streamline the organization to ensure sustained profitability within each of our business subsidiaries.”

“Validating our efforts, our CloudFirst subsidiary generated $11.5 million of revenue with an EBITDA margin of 27% and $1.9 million of net income in 2022, on a standalone basis. Moving forward, we plan to replicate this success across each of our business segments, including Flagship, which we acquired in 2021. Specifically, our vision is to grow recurring revenue. Today, our sales and marketing teams are focused on building Flagship’s monthly recurring solutions and providing these solutions to new and existing clients while we continue to provide equipment and software to our clients. We also believe that investing in this recurring revenue strategy is aligned with the overall market as customers are working to outsource services and migrate to cloud-type solutions.”

“We have also realigned management and sales personnel to allocate resources towards services and verticals that we believe will generate the greatest return on capital, with a focus on areas such as cyber security and migration of customers to cloud-based solutions and long-term contracted managed services. These cloud-based solutions represent large addressable markets, where we are gaining traction, and have positioned ourselves as a leader in the market. At the same time, we continue to carefully manage expenses, and have maintained a strong balance sheet with approximately $11.3 million in cash and short-term investments. Overall, we are executing on our business growth strategy and look forward to providing meaningful updates to shareholders as developments unfold.”

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET today, March 31st, 2023, to discuss the Company's financial results for the 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-451-6152 for U.S. callers or for international callers 1-201-389-0879. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1604022&tp_key=53ef9c8f83, or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website (www.dtst.com) through March 31st, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through April 7th, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or + 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13737044. 

About Data Storage Corporation
Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

Safe Harbor Provision
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
DTST@crescendo-ir.com
SOURCE: Data Storage Corporation

[Tables follow]

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

         
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,286,722  $12,135,803 
Short-term investments  9,010,968    
Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $27,250 and $30,000 in 2022 and 2021, respectively)  3,502,836   2,384,367 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  584,666   536,401 
 Total Current Assets  15,385,192   15,056,571 
         
Property and Equipment:        
Property and equipment  7,168,488   6,595,236 
Less—Accumulated depreciation  (4,956,698)  (4,657,765)
 Net Property and Equipment  2,211,790   1,937,471 
         
Other Assets:        
  Goodwill  4,238,671   6,560,671 
  Operating lease right-of-use assets  226,501   422,318 
  Other assets  48,437   103,226 
  Intangible assets, net  1,975,644   2,254,566 
     Total Other Assets  6,489,253   9,340,781 
         
     Total Assets $24,086,235  $26,334,823 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $3,207,577  $1,343,391 
Deferred revenue  281,060   366,859 
Finance leases payable  359,868   216,299 
Finance leases payable related party  520,623   839,793 
Operating lease liabilities short term  160,657   205,414 
Total Current Liabilities  4,529,785   2,971,756 
         
Operating lease liabilities  71,772   226,344 
Finance leases payable  281,242   157,424 
Finance leases payable related party  256,241   364,654 
Total Long Term Liabilities  609,255   748,422 
         
 Total Liabilities  5,139,040   3,720,178 
         
Commitments and contingencies      
         
Stockholders’ Equity:        
Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively      
Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,822,127 and 6,693,793 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively  6,822   6,694 
Additional paid in capital  38,982,440   38,241,155 
Accumulated deficit  (19,887,378)  (15,530,576)
Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity  19,101,884   22,717,273 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary  (154,689)  (102,628)
Total Stockholder’s Equity  18,947,195   22,614,645 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $24,086,235  $26,334,823 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

         
  Year Ended December 31,
  2022 2021
     
Sales $23,870,837  $14,876,227 
         
Cost of sales  15,787,544   8,459,117 
         
Gross Profit  8,083,293   6,417,110 
         
Impairment of intangible assets  2,322,000    
Selling, general and administrative  9,837,308   7,184,182 
         
Loss from Operations  (4,076,015)  (767,072)
         
Other Income (Expense)        
Interest expense, net  (130,087)  (126,746)
Impairment of deferred offering costs and financing costs associated with canceled financing efforts  (127,343)   
Other Expense  (75,418)   
Loss on disposal of equipment     (44,732)
Gain on forgiveness of debt     798,840 
 Total Other Income (Expense)  (332,848)  627,362 
         
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes  (4,408,863)  (139,710)
         
Benefit from income taxes     399,631 
         
Net Income (Loss)  (4,408,863)  259,921 
         
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary  52,061   7,923 
         
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp  (4,356,802)  267,844 
         
Preferred Stock Dividends     (63,683)
         
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $(4,356,802) $204,161 
         
Earnings per Share – Basic $(0.64) $0.04 
Earning pers Share – Diluted $(0.64) $0.03 
Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic  6,775,140   5,075,716 
Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted  6,775,140   6,340,125 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

         
  Year Ended December 31,
  2022 2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net (loss) income $(4,408,863) $259,921 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  1,225,911   1,284,345 
Stock based compensation  734,479   171,798 
Gain on forgiveness of debt     (798,840)
Impairment of deferred offering costs and financing costs associated with canceled financing efforts  127,343    
Impairment of intangible assets  2,322,000    
Loss on disposal of equipment     44,732 
 Received interest income on short-term investments  (10,968)    
Deferred income taxes, release of valuation allowance     (399,631)
   Changes in Assets and Liabilities:        
      Accounts receivable  (1,118,469)  (440,517)
      Other assets  54,788   (6,417)
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (48,265)  (169,355)
      Right of use asset  195,817   (180,407)
      Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,864,188   (142,233)
      Deferred revenue  (85,799)  (163,770)
      Operating lease liability  (199,329)  179,684 
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities  652,833   (360,690)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
         Investor deposit     (25,000)
         Capital expenditures  (127,257)  (455,835)
      Purchase of short-term investments  (9,000,000)   
         Cash acquired in business acquisition     212,068 
         Cash consideration for business acquisition     (6,149,343)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (9,127,257)  (6,418,110)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from line of credit     50,000 
Repayments of finance lease obligations related party  (867,741)  (968,420)
Repayments of finance lease obligations  (386,509)  (156,845)
Payments for deferred offering costs  (127,343)   
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants     16,944,380 
Cash received for the exercise of Warrants     3,381,271 
Cash received for the exercise of options  6,934    
Repayments of Dividend payable     (1,179,357)
Repayment of line of credit     (50,024)
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities  (1,374,657)  18,021,005 
         
Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents  (9,849,081)  11,242,205 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  12,135,803   893,598 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $2,286,722  $12,135,803 
Supplemental Disclosures:        
Cash paid for interest $127,871  $116,682 
Cash paid for income taxes $  $ 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Accrual of preferred stock dividend $  $63,683 
Assets acquired by finance lease $1,094,051  $164,754 