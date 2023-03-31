Company Announcement no. 125 – 2023

Copenhagen, March 31st, 2023

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023

The Board of Directors hereby convene the Annual General Meeting of GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35 52 15 85 (the “Company”) to be held on:

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 at 14:00 (CEST)

at Gorrissen Federspiel’s office on Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Agenda

1. The Board of Directors’ election of the chair of the meeting

2. The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year

3. Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report 2022

4. Allocation of profit or loss according to the adopted Annual Report 2022

5. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

6. Presentation and advisory vote on the Company’s remuneration report 2022

7. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

8. Election of members to the Board of Directors

9. Election of auditor

10. Authorization to acquire treasury shares

11. Any proposals from the Board of Directors and shareholders

11.1. Proposal to amend Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of authorization to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price

11.2. Proposal to amend Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of authorization to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights at market price

11.3. Proposal to amend Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding increase of authorization to issue warrants

12. Any other business





For complete proposals and appendix related to the agenda as well as full details on participation and voting possibilities, please see the attached documents and/or the GreenMobility website: https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting/.

Obtaining admission card

Shareholders, who are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must order an admission card no later than on Friday, 21 April 2023 at 23:59 (CEST). Please see the attached documents and/or the GreenMobility website for more details: https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting/.

GreenMobility A/S

The Board of Directors

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

