European Pharmacovigilance Congress 2023: Hear from Industry Experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations - London, United Kingdom - May 24-25, 2023

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance Europe 2023 will gather the top notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.

Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness of the significant and essential need for Global Pharmacovigilance.

Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies. Delegates include VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience.

Why Attend This Conference?

Listen to the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting edge information.

A fantastic opportunity to network with the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.

Speak-out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance

Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health

20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World

100'S Pharma/ Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries

Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof

Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend:

Pharmacovigilance Risk Management

Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology

Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management

Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety

Data Analysis Information Technology

Medical Information Health Outcomes

Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's

Contract Manufacturing

Speakers

Susan Welsh

Mirati Therapeutics - USA

Ricarda Tiemeyer

Biogen - Germany

Dr Mircea Ciuca

CSL Behring Switzerland

Kendal Harrison

MHRA - UK

Robert Masouh

PFIZER - UK

Jane Reed

Linguamatics - UK

Dawn Mucci

Jazz Pharmaceuticals - USA

Andrew Cooper

GSK - UK

Emanuel Lohrmann

OTSUKA - Germany

Pav Rishiraj

IPSEN - UK

Dr Jackie Roberts

Accord HealthCare

Uwe Gudat

Fresenius Kabi - Switzerland

Michael Bean

Johnson & Johnson - UK

Anna Fettiplace

Astra Zeneca - UK

Petar Gjorgiev

PFIZER - UK

Jennifer Kane

Flexion Therapeutics - USA

Khaudeja Bano

AMGEN - USA

Graeme Ladds

PharSafer - UK

Giovanni Furlan

PFIZER - Italy

Raj Bhogal

Jazz Pharmaceuticals - UK

Marylene Zhan

Accestra Consulting - China

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgtjkx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.