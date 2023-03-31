New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320094/?utm_source=GNW

The global feed yeast market grew from $2.86 billion in 2022 to $3.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The feed yeast market is expected to grow to $4.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The feed yeast market consists of sales of brewers dried yeast, torula dried yeast, and whey yeast.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The feed yeast refers to a by-product of alcoholic beverages and the fermentation industry.It is produced by reproducing yeast fungus on various substrates.



The colour of feed yeast ranges from pale yellow to light grey, and the smell is typical of yeast.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed yeast market in 2022. The regions covered in the feed yeast market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of feed yeast include probiotic yeast, brewer’s yeast, specialty yeast, yeast derivatives.Probiotic yeast refers to live micro-organisms that confer a health benefit on the host.



They derive from saccharomyces spp, kluyveromyces spp and are of forms that include fresh, instant, dry. These are of animal type that include ruminants, poultry, swine.



Increased industrialized livestock production is expected to propel the growth of the feed yeast market.Livestock production refers to the products derived from farm animals.



It is a crucial component of world agriculture, contributing to food security and nutrition.Animal feed with more yeast enhances and boosts development, health, and production.



Additionally, yeast can lessen health hazards for dairy cows fed a starch-rich diet by enhancing the digestion of fiber in the rumen to encourage the proliferation of microbes.In poultry, yeast offers a practical element that satisfies the energy requirements of chickens.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the livestock support about 1.3 billion people’s livelihoods and access to food and nutrition and contribute 40% of the worldwide value of agricultural output. Therefore, the increased industrialized livestock production will drive the growth of the feed yeast market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the feed yeast market.The wood to food technology is emerging in the market.



It refers to making the protein component using the wood-derived medium in fermentation and final downstream processing to achieve the desired characteristics as a workable substitute for the plant and animal protein sources currently employed.In October 2020, Arbiom, a US-based food technology company that turns wood into an alternative source of protein for animals and people, completed a stable operation of its wood-to-food technology.



With the help of Arbiom’s technology, wood waste and residues can be recycled to create the protein-rich, natural, and healthy ingredient known as "SylPro." This single-cell protein is made up of dried, inactive yeast microorganisms grown using wood substrates as food during the fermentation stage of the production process.



In August 2021, Angel Yeast, a China-based global yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, acquired Bio Sunkeen’s Yeast for $15.4 million. Through this acquisition, the business hopes to maximize its manufacturing capacity while consolidating and strengthening its industry position. Bio Sunkeen’s Yeast is a China-based manufacturer of yeast products for human and animal nutrition.



The countries covered in the feed yeast market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The feed yeast market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed yeast market statistics, including Feed yeast industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a feed yeast market share, detailed feed yeast market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed yeast industry. These feed yeast market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

