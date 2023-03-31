2 Day United States National Student Leadership Conference 2023: Get Inspired at a Conference Unlike Any Other! - Orlando Florida, United States - November 17-18, 2023

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "National Conference on Student Leadership (NCSL) 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NCSL has trained more than 25,000 students over the past 44 years. Colleges, trade schools and universities from across the USA and around the world send their best students to this ultimate 2-day leadership training experience in Orlando, Florida. Now it's your turn.

NCSL is:

Inclusive - we take input from all perspectives and seek out presenters with a variety of backgrounds (not the same people every year)

NCSL gives you much more. In addition to excellent keynotes and workshops we also include:

Conference App: customize the conference to fit your needs

NCSL puts you on the fast track to leadership excellence. Discover what it takes to be a good leader in today's shifting cultural landscape. Succeed in college and after graduation by developing skill sets your college degree won't teach you. Get out of your comfort zone... and have a ton of fun doing it.

Registration includes:

Inspiring Keynotes: Our keynote speakers will give you the tools you need to succeed in today's ever-changing world.

Customize your experience before the conference and access resources when you return home. Certificate of Attendance: You'll receive a certificate of attendance to add to your resume.

Leadership the NCSL Way

The National Conference on Student Leadership (NCSL) brings together collegiate student leaders and campus professionals to learn effective, leadership skills directly from cutting-edge innovators in industry, education, and the nonprofit sector.

The conference will prepare you to lead as an individual, as a member of a team (such as student government, clubs, and committees), and in engagement with your community and the wider world.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to create a place for college students to enhance their leadership skills to make a difference on campus, in the local community, and beyond.

We do this by bringing together student and professional campus leaders and connecting them with 'best of the best' leadership educators who offer training sessions based on tested principles in an intentionally designed program.

NCSL started in 1978 and thrives today because we provide a nurturing place for a personal examination of values, goals, and dreams with like-minded leaders. Our student leaders are eager to avail themselves of a unique opportunity to jumpstart personal and professional growth that will continue long after the conference ends.

Our program is rooted in current research and models of leadership, pathways to career development, connections with leaders from around the world, and learning from practitioners who specialize in topic areas of personal growth, team management, professional success, civic engagement, and social justice.

Our Values

Leadership is a skill that can be learned

Excellence in programming

Adaptability to changing needs in our student leaders and in society

Dedication to providing a unique experience

Embracing the leadership virtues of courage, work, perseverance, humility, honesty, integrity, and justice to guide personal actions

Learning objectives:

A sense of belonging and empowerment around the realization that they are not alone in their struggles.

Learn that becoming an overcomer is a TEAM effort and that we cannot go about this journey alone.

Learn actionable items that they can implement right away to start the process of strengthening their mindset as emerging leaders.

Presenter:

Brittany Richmond is an energetic, charismatic communicator and a mental health expert of 10+ years. Brittany uses her own battle with mental health to inspire students, but most importantly, let them know that they are not alone; and that there is help and hope.

Brittany's energy and knowledge draws students in as she creates a safe place to be vulnerable and compassionate - to connect with students and help them start to build, develop and implement, what she calls, "life-saving" proactive coping strategies. brittanyrichmond.com

Who Should Attend:





A student, especially a third- or fourth-year student

In student government

On a campus activities board

Involved in other extracurricular organizations

Interested in becoming a leader on your campus

Advising students and student leaders in any capacity

Agenda:

Registration Open

Thursday, November 16, 6:00-8:00 pm

Friday, November 17, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Saturday, November 18, 7:30 am-3:00 pm

Friday, November 17, 2023

9:00-10:30 am: Conference Welcome, Kickoff, and Keynote

10:45-11:45 am: Student Workshop: Communication for Leaders, Advisors Networking Coffee

Noon-1:30 pm: Lunch

1:45-4:00 pm: Advisor Experience: Experiential Learning and Reflective Dialogue: Overview and Hands-on Practices

1:45-2:45 pm: Student Workshop: Networking for Leaders

3:00-4:00 pm: Career Corner

4:00-5:00 pm: Networking Reception

7:30-9:00 pm: Trivia & Game night

Saturday, November 18, 2022

7:30-8:30 am: Continental Breakfast & Morning Announcements

8:00-8:30 am: Advisor & Presenter Networking Coffee

8:45-10:15 am: All-Conference Leadership Event: Leadership Lab

10:30 am-12:45 pm: Advisor Experience: Training & Facilitation Best-Practices

10:30-11:30 am: Student Workshop: Exceptional Leadership

11:45 am-12:45 pm: Student Workshop: Life Skills and Personal Development

1:00-2:00 pm: Lunch

2:15-3:15 pm: Student Workshop: Self-care & Wellness, Advisor Experience: Celebrations and Certificates

3:30-4:30 pm: Closing Keynote and Sendoff

4:30 pm: Certificates available and Conference Adjourns

