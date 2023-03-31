Global Servo Valve Market Set to Surpass Sales Revenue of US$ 3,177.48 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Servo Valve Market generated a revenue of US$ 2,349.13 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,177.48 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.61%.

The servo valve market is an expanding industry, propelled by the escalating demand for automation across various end-use sectors such as aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and industrial machinery. These valves play a crucial role in controlling fluid flow within hydraulic systems, offering precise regulation of flow rate and direction, making them indispensable for high-precision applications. Key factors influencing the market dynamics of the servo valves industry include the growth of industrial automation, heightened demand for energy-efficient systems, and advancements within the aerospace and defense sectors. Moreover, the pursuit of improved operational efficiency and productivity within the manufacturing industry is driving the demand for servo valves.

Prominent trends shaping the servo valve market encompass the growing adoption of digitalization and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, the development of compact and lightweight servo valves, and the rising demand for customized, application-specific servo valves. Furthermore, the market is witnessing a transition towards environmentally friendly and sustainable hydraulic systems, which is projected to stimulate the demand for eco-friendly servo valves.

At present, the market is dominated by industry leaders such as Moog Inc., Parker Hannifan, Honeywell, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton, and Woodward Inc. These companies are concentrating their efforts on developing cutting-edge servo valve technologies to meet the growing demand for high-performance valves.

The global servo valve market is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, fueled by the surging demand for automation across various end-use industries and the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. The market's expansion is also expected to be supported by an increasing emphasis on energy-efficient systems and the enhancement of operational efficiency and productivity.

Electro Hydraulic Servo Valves to Capture More Than 75% Revenue Share of the Global Servo valve market

Electro-mechanical devices that are used to control the flow of fluids in a hydraulic system. They are commonly used in industrial machinery and automation systems to provide precise control over the movement of mechanical components. One of the main advantages of electro-hydraulic servo valves is their ability to provide precise control over the flow of hydraulic fluid. This level of precision is essential in many industries where high accuracy and fast response times are required, such as aerospace, defense, and industrial automation. Additionally, electro-hydraulic servo valves can be easily integrated into existing hydraulic systems, which makes them a popular choice for retrofitting older systems.

Another factor that contributes to the dominance of electro-hydraulic servo valves is the increasing demand for automation and robotics in various industries. As more companies adopt automation technology to increase efficiency and reduce labor costs, the demand for high-performance servo valves is expected to grow. Electro-hydraulic servo valves are well-suited for these applications because of their ability to provide precise and responsive control over hydraulic fluid.

Furthermore, advancements in technology have led to the development of electro-hydraulic servo valves with improved performance characteristics, such as higher flow rates and lower power consumption. These advancements are likely to drive demand for electro-hydraulic servo valves even higher.

By Mount, Manifold Remain a Most Popular Among End Users and is Projected to Contribute More than 34% Revenue Share

Mounting manifolds are an essential component in servo valve systems, serving as a platform for attaching multiple valves and controlling the flow of hydraulic fluid. According to the latest market research reports, mounting manifolds hold the largest share of the global servo valve market, accounting for 34% of the total revenue.

The increasing demand for hydraulic systems in various industries, such as aerospace, defense, industrial, and automotive, is driving the growth of the global market. With the growth in hydraulic systems, the demand for mounting manifolds is also increasing due to their importance in controlling hydraulic fluid flow. Additionally, mounting manifolds offer several advantages, such as improved efficiency, easy installation, and maintenance. These factors have also contributed to the growth of the mounting manifold segment in the global servo valve market.

Furthermore, mounting manifolds are designed to improve the overall performance of servo valve systems. They help to reduce system complexity and enhance the overall reliability and safety of the system. With the growing focus on enhancing the performance and safety of hydraulic systems, the demand for mounting manifolds is expected to increase further in the future.

Top 4 Players Captures More than 40% Revenue Share of Global Servo valve market

The global market is characterized by a high degree of consolidation, with the top four players accounting for over more than 40% of the total revenue. The competitive landscape is intense, with companies constantly seeking to gain a larger share of the market through various strategies such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships.

The key players in the global servo valve market include Moog Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Honeywell. These companies have established their strong presence in the market through continuous innovation and investment in research and development activities.

Moog Inc. is a leading player with a wide range of products, including both analog and digital servo valves. The company has a strong presence in the aerospace and defense sector and has been investing in new product development to expand its market share. Moog Inc. also has a global

In terms of revenue share, Moog Inc. is one of the top players in the global servo valve market. The company generated $2.85 billion in revenue in 2021, which represents a -1.1% decline compared to the previous year. The company held around 13.5% revenue share of the global market in 2021.

Moog Inc. has been actively involved in mergers and acquisitions to expand its market presence and product portfolio. In 2020, the company completed acquisition of Genesys Aerosystems. The company specializes in creating and producing a comprehensive range of electronic flight instrument systems and autopilot solutions for fixed wing, rotorcraft, military, and special mission aircraft fleets. They offer state-of-the-art avionics and product sustainment services to ensure the highest levels of performance and support for their customers. This acquisition helped Moog Inc. to expand its product portfolio and gain access to new markets and customers.

