BIMZELX (bimekizumab): The 1st Humanized Monoclonal IgG1 Antibody that Potently and Selectively Neutralizes Both IL-17A and IL-17F - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2023 & 2032

"Bimekizumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" provides comprehensive insights about Bimekizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) in the 7MM.

A detailed picture of the Bimekizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan, for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Bimekizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Bimekizumab market forecast, analysis for Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.



Drug Summary



BIMZELX (bimekizumab) is the first humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that potently and selectively neutralizes both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes. IL-17A and IL-17F are the most closely related members of the IL-17 family of cytokines, and they are both co-expressed at sites of inflammation and have overlapping pro-inflammatory functions. B

oth IL-17A and IL-17F can independently cooperate with other inflammatory mediators to drive chronic inflammation and tissue destruction. UCB is investigating bimekizumab in HS and expects to submit global regulatory applications for bimekizumab in moderate-to-severe HS starting in Q3 2023.



In March 2023, UCB announced detailed positive results from two Phase III studies (BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II) evaluating the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Data from the two studies showed that bimekizumab achieved statistically significant and consistent clinically meaningful improvements over the placebo in the signs and symptoms of HS at week 16, which were maintained to week 48. Clinical responses with bimekizumab were observed from the first dose, with some patients achieving HiSCR50 at week four.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the Bimekizumab description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Elaborated details on Bimekizumab regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the Bimekizumab research and development activity in Hidradenitis Suppurativa in detail across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patent's information with an expiry timeline around Bimekizumab.

The report contains forecasted sales of Bimekizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for Bimekizumab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

In-depth Bimekizumab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Bimekizumab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Bimekizumab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Bimekizumab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Hidradenitis Suppurativa is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence Bimekizumab dominance.

Other emerging products for Hidradenitis Suppurativa are expected to give tough market competition to Bimekizumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Bimekizumab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Bimekizumab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Bimekizumab?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to Bimekizumab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Bimekizumab development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Bimekizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

What is the forecasted market scenario of Bimekizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

What are the forecasted sales of Bimekizumab in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available in Hidradenitis Suppurativa and how are they giving competition to Bimekizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Introduction



2 Bimekizumab Overview

2.1 Product Detail

2.2 Clinical Development

2.2.1 Clinical Studies

2.2.2 Clinical Trials Information

2.3 Other Developmental Activities

2.4 Product Profile



3 Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4 Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies) *



5 Bimekizumab Market Assessment

5.1 Market Outlook of Bimekizumab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.2 7MM Analysis

5.2.1 Market Size of Bimekizumab in the 7MM for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3 Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1 Market Size of Bimekizumab in the United States for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.2 Market Size of Bimekizumab in Germany for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.3 Market Size of Bimekizumab in France for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.4 Market Size of Bimekizumab in Italy for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.5 Market Size of Bimekizumab in Spain for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.6 Market Size of Bimekizumab in the United Kingdom for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.7 Market Size of Bimekizumab in Japan for Hidradenitis Suppurativa



6 SWOT Analysis



7 Analysts' Views



