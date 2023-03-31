Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size & Share to Surpass $24.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market is valued at USD 10.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in R&D activities, and the growing demand for generics and biosimilars are driving the market growth.



Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Overview

The pharmaceutical filtration market involves the use of filters and filtration systems to remove impurities and contaminants from pharmaceutical products, ensuring their safety and efficacy. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing government regulations, and the need for cleanroom technology.

The market can be segmented based on product, technique, application, and geography. By product, the market can be divided into membrane filters, prefilters and depth media filters, syringe filters, cartridge and capsule filters, filter holders, and filtration accessories. By technique, the market can be segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and others. By application, the market can be classified into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, air purification, and others.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-filtration-market-1685/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals. This has resulted in the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market as biopharmaceutical products require high purity levels.

Stringent Government Regulations: Government regulations require pharmaceutical companies to ensure the safety and efficacy of their products. Filtration systems are crucial to achieving this goal, and pharmaceutical companies need to invest in advanced filtration technologies to comply with these regulations.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in the field of filtration systems have improved the efficiency and effectiveness of the filtration process. This has led to the development of advanced filtration systems, which can filter out even the smallest impurities and contaminants.

Growing Demand for Generics and Biosimilars: The growing demand for generics and biosimilars has resulted in increased production, which in turn has increased the demand for filtration systems. These products require high purity levels, and filtration systems play a critical role in achieving this.

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries has led to increased investment in the pharmaceutical industry. This has resulted in the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market as pharmaceutical companies need to invest in advanced filtration technologies to ensure the safety and efficacy of their products.

Top Players in the Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

Eaton Corporation PLC (US)

Donaldson Company Inc. (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Porvair PLC (UK)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK)

Graver Technologies LLC (US)

MMS AG (Switzerland)

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

ErtelAlsop (US)

Kasag Swiss AG (Switzerland)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)

Cantel Medical Corp. (US)

Filtrox AG (Switzerland)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

Membrane Solutions (US)



Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Report Findings

The global pharmaceutical filtration market size was valued at USD 10.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2028.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing government regulations, and the need for cleanroom technology.

By product, the market can be divided into membrane filters, prefilters and depth media filters, syringe filters, cartridge and capsule filters, filter holders, and filtration accessories.

By technique, the market can be segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and others.

By application, the market can be classified into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, air purification, and others.

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulations. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

These companies are focusing on product development, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, which has led to the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market. The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of filtration systems in ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products.

The major challenges faced by the pharmaceutical filtration market include high capital investments, stringent regulations, and the need for skilled personnel to operate advanced filtration systems.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/pharmaceutical-filtration-market-1685/0

Top Trends in the Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Increasing demand for single-use systems: The use of single-use filtration systems is gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical industry due to their cost-effectiveness, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and ease of use.

Growing focus on process analytical technology (PAT): The use of process analytical technology (PAT) in pharmaceutical filtration is increasing, as it allows real-time monitoring of the filtration process, leading to improved process efficiency and product quality.

Adoption of nanofiltration technology: Nanofiltration technology is being increasingly adopted in the pharmaceutical industry due to its ability to filter out even smaller impurities than conventional filtration systems.

Rising demand for automated filtration systems: Automation is becoming increasingly important in the pharmaceutical filtration market, as it leads to increased efficiency, reduced labor costs, and improved accuracy.

Use of advanced membrane materials: The development of advanced membrane materials is leading to the development of more efficient filtration systems that can filter out even the smallest impurities and contaminants.

Increasing adoption of disposable filters: The use of disposable filters is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry due to their ease of use, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and cost-effectiveness.

Growing focus on sustainability: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on sustainability in their operations, including their filtration processes. This has led to the development of more environmentally friendly filtration systems and processes.

Rise in outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing: The outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing is increasing, leading to increased demand for filtration systems in contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs).

Increasing demand for bioburden reduction: The demand for bioburden reduction is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry, leading to the development of advanced filtration systems that can effectively remove bacteria and other microorganisms.

Focus on continuous manufacturing: The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly adopting continuous manufacturing, leading to the development of advanced filtration systems that can operate continuously and maintain high levels of product quality.

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Segmentation

By Filters

Membrane Filters

Depth Filters

Other Filters



By Systems

Single Use

Reusable

By Technique

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Other Techniques

By Type

Sterile Filtration

Non-Sterile Filtration

By Application

Final Product Processing

Raw Material Filtration

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Purification



By End Scale

Manufacturing Scale

Pilot Scale

R&D Scale



By Filtration Products

Filtration Assemblies

Filter Holders

Filtration Accessories



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 24.9 Billion CAGR 16.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Donaldson Company Inc., Repligen Corporation, Porvair PLC, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Corning Incorporated, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Amazon Filters Ltd., Graver Technologies LLC, MMS AG, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, ErtelAlsop, Kasag Swiss AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Cantel Medical Corp., Filtrox AG, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Membrane Solutions Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-filtration-market-1685/request-sample

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-filtration-market-1685

Regional Analysis

North America: North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulations. The United States is the largest market in the region.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for pharmaceutical filtration, driven by the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulatory frameworks.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, the growing focus on research and development, and the increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Latin America: The Latin America pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to grow at a moderate rate due to the increasing demand for generic drugs and the presence of a large patient pool.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness moderate growth due to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in the region.



Key Questions Answered in the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Report are:

What is the current size of the pharmaceutical filtration market and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market, and what are the major challenges faced by the market?

What are the key products and techniques used in pharmaceutical filtration, and what are their respective market shares?

What are the major applications of pharmaceutical filtration, and which application segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period?

Which region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, and what are the key factors driving this growth?

Who are the key players in the pharmaceutical filtration market, and what strategies are they adopting to expand their market share?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the pharmaceutical filtration market, and what are the implications for the future?

What are the major trends in the pharmaceutical filtration market, and how are they expected to impact the market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges faced by the pharmaceutical filtration market, and what are the key strategies being adopted by market players to overcome them?

What are the regulatory frameworks governing the pharmaceutical filtration market, and how are they expected to evolve during the forecast period?

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Bio Pharmaceuticals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bio-pharmaceuticals-market-1415

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast:https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-1161

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-1099

Membrane Filtration Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/membrane-filtration-market-1163

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: