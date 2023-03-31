New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284361/?utm_source=GNW

, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Acceleron Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc., Natco Pharma Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceutical USA, and Liquidia Technologies Inc.,



The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market grew from $7.05 billion in 2022 to $7.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to grow to $10.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The pulmonary arterial hypertension market includes revenues earned by entities by idiopathic, heritable, and drug and toxin-induced.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Pulmonary arterial hypertension refers to a form of excessive blood pressure that harms the right side of the heart and the arteries in the lungs.The lungs’ artery walls become constricted and rigid due to this long-lasting, incurable condition.



The pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs relax the muscles in the walls of the blood vessels, increase the blood flow through the lungs, or reverse the effect of the substance in the walls of blood vessels that causes them to narrow.



North America was the largest region in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in 2022. The regions covered in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pulmonary arterial hypertension drug classes are endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAS), PDE-5 inhibitors, prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs, and SGC stimulators.Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) are a form of targeted medication that is used to treat pulmonary hypertension in patients (PH).



Targeted medicines can help to reduce the course of PH and potentially reverse some of the heart and lung damage. The drugs are administered through oral, intravenous/subcutaneous, and inhalational modes and distributed through retail and online channels.



The increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) disease is contributing to the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.The increasing prevalence of PAH diseases and the related hospitalisation of patients for treatment is expected to boost the demand for relevant drugs during the forecast period.



According to a study published by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc., new cases of PAH are estimated to occur in one to two individuals per million each year in the USA, which equates to 500–1000 new cases each year, and Europe is expected to have similar incidence rates.



Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.The companies operating in the pulmonary arterial hypertension drug sector are focusing on developing new medicines to improve and cure these diseases.



For instance, in April 2021, United Therapeutics Corporation, a US-based biotechnology company, launched Tyvaso® for the Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease. Tyvaso is an inhalation solution that helps patients enhance their exercise abilities, reduce breathing difficulties, have a low tolerance for exertion, and have a higher mortality rate.



In September 2021, Merck Group, a German-based multinational science and technology company that specialises in healthcare and life sciences solutions, acquired Acceleron Pharma for $11 billion.Through this acquisition, Merck will obtain ownership of Acceleron’s portfolio of rare illness therapies, including sotatercept, a Phase III pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medication, and also puts the company at the forefront of rare disease-focused companies.



Acceleron Pharma is a US-based company committed to the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of critical and uncommon conditions such as pulmonary arterial hypertension.



The countries covered in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pulmonary arterial hypertension market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pulmonary arterial hypertension market statistics, including pulmonary arterial hypertension industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pulmonary arterial hypertension market share, detailed pulmonary arterial hypertension market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pulmonary arterial hypertension industry. This pulmonary arterial hypertension market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284361/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________