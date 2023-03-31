Analysis: Inulin Market to Experience Significant Growth at a CAGR of 5.6% Through 2030, Driven by Increasing Health Consciousness and Rising Demand for Functional Food Ingredients

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading market research firm IndexBox has published a comprehensive new report on the global inulin market, providing valuable insights and forecasts through 2030. The full report can be found on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-inulin-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



In an effort to make this crucial market data accessible, IndexBox is offering trial access to its market intelligence platform. This trial will grant potential clients the opportunity to explore the inulin market data and insights in depth.

The report predicts significant growth for the global inulin market up to 2030, driven by a variety of factors such as increased health awareness, the rising demand for natural food ingredients, and the expansion of the food and beverage industry. However, the market also faces certain challenges, including price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions.

Key growth drivers for the inulin market include the increasing use of inulin as a prebiotic and dietary fiber, and its application in the food and beverage industry as a sugar and fat replacement. These factors, combined with growing consumer interest in health and wellness, are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Demand for inulin is affected by various factors such as regional dietary preferences, regulatory policies, and advancements in food processing technology. The report delves into the intricacies of these factors and how they impact the global inulin market.

The global inulin market can be segmented based on source, product type, and extraction method.

Source: Inulin is primarily extracted from two sources, namely chicory root and agave. Chicory root is the dominant source for inulin production, while agave inulin is gaining traction due to its unique properties and applications.



Product Type: The market can be further segmented into powder, liquid, and granulated forms. The powder segment holds the largest market share due to its ease of use and diverse applications across various industries.



Extraction Method: The extraction methods for inulin include hot water extraction and enzymatic hydrolysis. Hot water extraction is the most commonly used method, while enzymatic hydrolysis is gaining attention due to its improved efficiency and eco-friendliness.



End-User:

The inulin market serves a diverse range of end-user industries, which can be broadly classified as follows:

Food and Beverage: Inulin is used as a functional ingredient in food and beverage products for its prebiotic and dietary fiber properties. It is commonly used in dairy products , bakery items, confectionery , and beverages , as well as in sugar and fat replacement applications.



Pharmaceutical : Inulin is utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for its prebiotic effects, which support gut health and overall well-being. It is incorporated into various drug formulations, supplements, and functional foods.



Nutraceutical: Inulin is gaining popularity in the nutraceutical sector as a dietary supplement, particularly for its digestive health benefits and support for weight management.



Cosmetic : Inulin also finds applications in the cosmetic industry as a natural and eco-friendly ingredient in personal care products, particularly in skincare and hair care formulations.



Region:

The inulin market can be analyzed based on regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America : The North American market is driven by the increasing demand for functional and healthy food ingredients, as well as the growing awareness of the benefits of inulin for gut health.



Europe : Europe holds a significant share of the global inulin market, with countries like Belgium, France, and the Netherlands being major producers. The demand for inulin in Europe is primarily driven by the food and beverage industry and the growing consumer preference for healthier alternatives to sugar and fat.



Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in the inulin market, fueled by the increasing demand for functional foods, a growing middle-class population, and rising health consciousness among consumers.



Latin America : Latin America is an emerging market for inulin, with growth driven by the agave inulin segment and the increasing adoption of inulin in the food and beverage and nutraceutical industries.



Middle East & Africa : The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the inulin market, influenced by the expansion of the food and beverage industry and growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of inulin.



The largest manufacturers in the inulin industry, as mentioned in the report, include Cargill, Beneo, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, and Sensus.

REQUEST A SAMPLE REPORT AND TRIAL ACCESS

Keywords: Inulin market, market research, IndexBox, market forecast, market analysis