Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine is Expected to Drive Growth

The global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market grew from $5.96 billion in 2022 to $6.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market is expected to grow to $11.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

Major players in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Promega Corporation, and Biomereiux SA.

The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as Whole-Genome Sequencing, Whole-Exome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Microarray Analysis, Sanger Sequencing services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Transcriptomics/RNA analysis is a study of the transcriptome under specific circumstances, environment, or in a specific cell using high-throughput methods.



North America was the largest region in the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market in 2022. This region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are reagents/consumables, instruments, and software. It is implemented in various areas including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, toxicogenomics, comparative transcriptomics, and RNA interference.

Major technology involved in RNA analysis/ transcriptomics are microarrays, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction RNA interference. RNA analysis is used in clinical diagnosis to detect different RNA species, and pathogen RNA splice variants among others useful in the diagnosis of diseases.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market in the coming years. Personalized medicine refers to the customizing of medical treatment to each patient's unique characteristics. If scientists can implement the necessary practices and processes for personalized clinical care, RNA-Seq will be well-positioned to handle the massive clinical workload.

According to the Personalized Medicine Report 2020 published by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), the number of personalized medicines in the market more than doubled between 2016 and 2020 in the USA. Therefore, the growing demand for personalized medicines propels the growth of the RNA analysis market.



Technological advancements and innovations in RNA analysis are an emerging trend in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market. Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) improved precision and accuracy, which help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity. For instance, Next-generation sequencing developed by Illumina is successfully used in fragmenting DNA/RNA into multiple pieces, adding adapters, sequencing the libraries, and reassembling them to form a genomic sequence.



The countries covered in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.76 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.33 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Characteristics



3. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Trends And Strategies



4. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market



5. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Reagents/Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

6.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Microarrays

Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Interference

6.3. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Toxicogenomics

Comparative Transcriptomics

7. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

