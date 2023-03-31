New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284269/?utm_source=GNW

, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Fresenius Medical Care, Shire, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,



The global hyperphosphatemia treatment market grew from $3.57 billion in 2022 to $3.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hyperphosphatemia treatment market is expected to grow to $6.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The hyperphosphatemia treatment market includes revenues earned by lowering the phosphate load and maintaining serum phosphorus levels within the normal range.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hyperphosphatemia treatment refers to a class of drug that boosts renal excretion to treat patients’ hyperphosphatemia. The most efficient way to do this is through volume replenishment with saline and forced diuresis with a loop diuretic like furosemide or bumetanide.



North America was the largest region in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market are sevelamer, calcium-based phosphate binders, iron-based phosphate binders, lanthanum carbonate, and others.The sevelamer market consists of sales of sevelamer products by entities (organisations, partnerships, and sole traders) that refer to phosphate binding medication used for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic and kidney diseases.



The hyperphosphatemia treatment is distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. By dosage form, it is segmented into capsules, tablets, and syrups.



Increasing chronic diseases among patients are driving the growth of the hyperphosphatemia treatment market.Chronic diseases are non-communicable and require long-term care.



A vast majority of chronic diseases can be categorised as cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, chronic respiratory conditions, hyperparathyroidism, diabetes, and cancer.According to the world health organisation (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is predicted to increase by 57% by the year 2020.



According to the United States, Renal Data System estimated that there are more than 300,000 patients with end-stage renal disease in the United States. There has been an increase in Hyperphosphatemia among patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), thus contributing to an increase in demand for hyperphosphatemia treatment or drugs.



The increasing research and development activities are a key trend in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market.The company in hyperphosphatemia treatment are focusing on Research and development activities for the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of renal diseases and related chronic conditions.



For instance, in May 2021, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company, raised $60 million in a Series B round to accelerate its development activities of innovative drugs and solutions for the treatment of renal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia.



In December 2020, Unicycive, a US-based company that develops novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas, acquired Renazorb for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Renazorb rapidly develop an alternate treatment for hyperphosphatemia supported by an extended history of the utilisation of lanthanum compounds for phosphate binding but with a potential to significantly enhance simple dosing and thereby improve patient adherence.



Renazorb is a US-based company that’s a non-aluminium, non-calcium, phosphate binder manufactured employing a patent-protected nanotechnology process.



The countries covered in the Hyperphosphatemia Treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hyperphosphatemia treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hyperphosphatemia treatment market statistics, including hyperphosphatemia treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hyperphosphatemia treatment market share, detailed hyperphosphatemia treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hyperphosphatemia treatment industry. This hyperphosphatemia treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________