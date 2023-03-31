Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium

Format: Panel Discussion

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 11:00am ET

Event: 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 12:45pm ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham129/cdtx/2262858

Cidara’s presentation at the Needham Conference will be available on-demand from the above date/time in the investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The company’s portfolio comprises new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, including drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) from its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform targeting oncologic and viral diseases. In addition, Cidara recently received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications

(646) 970-4682

veames@lifescicomms.com