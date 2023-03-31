New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Aging Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284154/?utm_source=GNW

, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Galderma SA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Alma Lasers, PhotoMedex, Candela Corporation, Hologic Inc., Pierre Fabre S.A, and Galderma SA.



The global anti-aging market grew from $50.1 billion in 2022 to $54.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The anti-aging market is expected to grow to $72.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The anti-aging market consists of sales of topical agents, antioxidants Cell regulators, and invasive procedures.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anti-aging refers to a term used to describe substances meant to slow down or stop the ageing process. It is described as a method for halting, delaying, or reversing the ageing process in humans.



North America was the largest region in the anti-aging market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the anti-aging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in anti-aging are UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, Botox, and anti-stretch mark products.The UV absorbers are used to disperse ultraviolet light into a lower energy state.



These are commonly used to protect polymers by blocking UV light from damaging the polymer.The different treatments include hair restoration, adult acne therapy, breast augmentation, liposuction, chemical peels, and others and involve various demographics such as generation X, baby boomers, generation Y, and generation Z.



It is used in anti-wrinkle treatment, anti-pigmentation, skin resurfacing, and other applications and is implemented in several sectors, including hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare.



The increasing demand for cosmetic products is significantly driving the growth of the anti-aging market.Anti-aging cosmetics are a subset of cosmetics that focus on reducing the effects of ageing and wrinkles on the human skin.



The use of these cosmetics in treatments or post-treatments enhances the results of anti-aging surgery. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, a European trade association for cosmetics, the cosmetics and personal care industry contribute at least €29 billion (USD 33.14 billion) to the European economy each year, and the number of people who use cosmetics is rapidly increasing, with the number of people using cosmetics in Europe exceeding 500 million by 2020. Hence, the growing demand for cosmetic products is expected to propel the growth of the anti-aging market going forward.



Technology advancements are shaping the anti-aging market.Major companies operating in the anti-aging sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in March 2021, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, a France based pharmaceutical and cosmetics company, launched the TRIASORB sun protection product based on its patented technology. TRIASORB is the first organic filter having a special capacity to absorb and reflect damaging sun radiation, such as UVB, short UVA, and long UVA rays, as well as intense visible blue light.



In September 2020, Grifols, S.A., a Spain-based pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturer, acquired Alkahest, Inc., for $146 million. Through this acquisition, Grifols will increase its discovery research and development based on knowledge of the human plasma proteome to find novel treatments for age-related disorders. Grifols and Alkahest will be able to develop new plasma proteins, new uses for presently licensed plasma proteins, biomarkers for diagnostics, recombinant proteins and antibodies, as well as small-molecule medications, thanks to this special proteomic platform of targets. Alkahest is a US-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to fully comprehending the human plasma proteome and specializing in plasma proteins and their recombinant equivalents that have been identified as potential medicinal drugs.



The countries covered in the anti-aging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anti-aging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anti-aging market statistics, including anti-aging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anti-aging market share, detailed anti-aging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-aging industry. This anti-aging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284154/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________