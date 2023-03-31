New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241915/?utm_source=GNW

The global nanomedicine market grew from $253.34 billion in 2022 to $287.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The nanomedicine market is expected to grow to $487.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.



The nanomedicine market consists of sales of gold, silica, iron oxide, polymeric, liposomes, and micelles.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nanomedicine refers to the use of nanotechnology in medicine.It is described as substances with a size between 1 and 100 nanometers that, in the end, should be able to precisely target tumour cells or important immune cells.



Nanomedicine is an important instrument that enables personalized, targeted, and regenerative medicine by delivering improved new drugs, treatments, and implantable devices to clinicians and patients.



North America was the largest region in the nanomedicine market in 2022.The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the nanomedicine report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of nanomedicine are nanoparticles, nanoshells, nanotubes, nanodevices, and others.Nanoparticles are a type of ultrafine particles usually between 1 and 100 nanometers in diameter used in making medicine and drugs.



The different forms of modality include diagnostics, treatments and are used in clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, others.



The rising burden of complex and chronic diseases across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the nanomedicine market in the forecast period.Nanomedicine is increasingly being used in treating chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and others where it helps in the fast metabolism of drugs in the body.



According to the international federation of Alzheimer’s associations, Alzheimer’s Disease International, more than 50 million people are suffering from dementia globally, and is projected to double every 20 years, which will reach 80 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050. In 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. This increasing burden of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for effective therapeutics treatment based on nanomedicine, thus driving the market.



The 4D Nanomedicine is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanomedicine market. 4D nanomedicine is used in medical procedures for safer treatment with nanoparticles. 4D nanomedicine is made with biodegradable and biocompatible nanoalloys that do not accumulate in the body, thus, limiting the side effects. The 4D nanomedicine is accepted as a fundamental development in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in 2020, a research team from The Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Padua investigated and confirmed the effectiveness of inorganic 4D nanoparticles in the biomedical field. 4D nanomedicine offers several advantages to the biomedical field including reduced side effects in a living organism, minimal environmental impact, improved quality of care, and spontaneous effect.



In August 2021, Sanofi S.A., a France-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company, acquired Translate Bio, Inc., for $3.2 billion. Under this acquisition, Sanofi accelerates the creation of currently approved Sanofi vaccination programs and opens up the possibility of investigating additional therapeutic fields. The mRNA Center of Excellence at Sanofi is being established more quickly. Full integration strengthens US talent in a promising new technology and improves drug formulation capabilities. Exploring the potential of this technology to create both best-in-class vaccines and treatments is further advanced by Translate Bio’s addition of an mRNA technology platform and strong skills to our research. Translate Bio, Inc., is a US-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of potentially game-changing drugs to treat conditions brought on by protein or gene malfunction or to stop infectious diseases by boosting immune defences.



The countries covered in the nanomedicine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The nanomedicine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides nanomedicine market statistics, including nanomedicine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a nanomedicine market share, detailed nanomedicine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the nanomedicine industry. This nanomedicine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

