2023 Toxic Substance Control act (TSCA) Basics - Webinar

This is a one (1) day training course on the Toxic Substance Control Act and the latest developments for 2023. The course will provide a comprehensive program focused on the regulation of new and existing chemicals under TSCA. The core principles of the regulation will be reviewed, along with the many changes associated with the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (TSCA reform.)

Learning Objectives:

After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under TSCA

Basic definitions and terminology

EPA procedures for Premanufacture Notice (PMN)

Exemptions and alternatives to PMN

Risk management, risk evaluation, and prioritization for existing chemicals

Section 5(e) order/SNUR for new chemicals

Chemical data collection, reporting, and recordkeeping

Risk management rules and extension for PIP (3:1) and PBTs

Working with Active and Inactive Chemicals

Import/Export issues

Confidential Business Information (CBI) strategies and procedures

Auditing and EPA inspections

Compliance consulting on company real world scenarios

Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Who Should Attend:



This webinar will provide valuable assistance to all personnel in:

Automotive

Electronics

Medical devices

Chemical

Toys

Industrial machinery

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance

Quality Managers

Environmental Managers

Purchasers

Buyers

