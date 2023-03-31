Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Toxic Substance Control act (TSCA) Basics" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a one (1) day training course on the Toxic Substance Control Act and the latest developments for 2023. The course will provide a comprehensive program focused on the regulation of new and existing chemicals under TSCA. The core principles of the regulation will be reviewed, along with the many changes associated with the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (TSCA reform.)
Learning Objectives:
- After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:
- Understanding your organization's liability under TSCA
- Basic definitions and terminology
- EPA procedures for Premanufacture Notice (PMN)
- Exemptions and alternatives to PMN
- Risk management, risk evaluation, and prioritization for existing chemicals
- Section 5(e) order/SNUR for new chemicals
- Chemical data collection, reporting, and recordkeeping
- Risk management rules and extension for PIP (3:1) and PBTs
- Working with Active and Inactive Chemicals
- Import/Export issues
- Confidential Business Information (CBI) strategies and procedures
- Auditing and EPA inspections
- Compliance consulting on company real world scenarios
- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
Who Should Attend:
This webinar will provide valuable assistance to all personnel in:
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Medical devices
- Chemical
- Toys
- Industrial machinery
- Manufacturing Professionals
- Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations
- Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance
- Quality Managers
- Environmental Managers
- Purchasers
- Buyers
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vw9fz
