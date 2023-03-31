Breaking the Mold: Biofuels Market Booms with Renewable Energy Push and Policy Backing

Westford, USA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by SkyQuest, the Biofuels market is expected to achieve a market size of USD 234.85 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This growth can be attributed to the demand for renewable energy, increasing government support and policies, technological advancements, and growing environmental concerns. SkyQuest's report further states that biofuels accounted for approximately 5% of total transport fuel in 2019, with demand continuing to grow and the potential to meet more than 25% of the world's demand for transportation fuels by 2050.

SkyQuest's latest global research findings reveal that biofuels have significantly reduced CO2 emissions in the transport sector, accounting for 3% of the total CO2 emissions reduction in the sector in 2020. The report also projects an average annual growth rate of 6% in biofuel production over the next decade, with an expected increase of 30% in biofuels in the transport sector by 2030. The increasing demand for biofuels can also be attributed to policies implemented by countries like Brazil and Indonesia, which promote the production and use of biofuels, including mandates for biofuel blending in transportation fuel.

In today's world, the importance of biofuels is significant due to their critical role in meeting the increasing energy demand while reducing dependence on fossil fuels, thus lowering greenhouse gas emissions. As environmental sustainability and climate change concerns rise, biofuels provide a cleaner and more sustainable substitute for traditional fossil fuels. Furthermore, producing biofuels can create job opportunities and contribute to the growth of local economies.

Transportation Segment to Drive Higher Sales Due to its Increasing Demand and Adoption

The Biofuels market's rapid development in 2021 can be attributed to the Main Landing Gear segment, according to recent analysis. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising demand for biofuels as an alternative transportation fuel source to reduce carbon footprint and achieve renewable energy targets. The increasing adoption of advanced biofuels, which offer higher efficiency and lower emissions than conventional biofuels, as well as the development of new technologies to produce biofuels from non-food sources like algae and waste, contribute to this growth in the market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecasted period.

SkyQuest's research analysis suggests that North America is expected to dominate the Biofuels market between 2022 to 2030. According to projections, the region will grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. The expansion is driven by government policies that aim to reduce reliance on foreign oil and promote the use of renewable energy sources. The US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) is an initiative that mandates biofuels in transportation fuels, thus stimulating demand for biofuels in the country.

Bioethanol Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to the Increasing Demand In Various End-Use Industries

The Bioethanol Type segment has been identified as the leading method in the Biofuels market in 2021, and it is projected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for renewable energy sources, government regulations, and incentives favoring bioethanol as a transportation fuel have contributed to its high demand. Moreover, the aviation industry is among the rapidly growing consumers of biofuels, primarily driven by the need for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with air travel. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set a target for the aviation sector to use 10% SAF by 2030, which is expected to boost the demand for biofuels shortly.

SkyQuest has forecasted significant growth in the Biofuels market for the Asia Pacific region, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.27% during the forecast period. The region has emerged as a significant Biofuels market force and is poised to retain its leading position by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy and fuel due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. The need for alternative and sustainable energy sources has become greater, driving the growth of the Biofuels market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Biofuels market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Biofuels Market

BP has announced its plan to acquire Archaea Energy Inc., a major producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the US, in a strategic move to expand and accelerate the growth of its bioenergy business. The acquisition is set to cost $3.3 billion in cash and $800 million of net debt and is subject to regulatory and Archaea shareholder approval. As one of BP's five strategic transition growth engines, bioenergy is expected to receive more than 40% of BP's total annual capital expenditure by 2025, with plans to increase it to around 50% by 2030.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has partnered with LanzaTech, Northwestern University, and Yale University to launch a synthetic biology project aimed at advancing biofuel discovery technologies. The project will leverage genome engineering and machine learning to identify solutions for industry-scale, carbon-negative production of biofuels and biochemicals in a faster and more efficient manner.

