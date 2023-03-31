Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market is Projected to Reach US$ 225.2 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market is estimated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 171.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 225.2 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

Mica tape, a high-temperature insulation material, is widely used in the electrical and electronics industry. The demand for mica tape has been growing steadily over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for electrical insulation materials in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. As per Astute Analytica, the most of the global mica tape for insulation is produced in China, India, and the US thanks to their well-established manufacturing and end-use industries. These countries together account for a significant share of global mica tape production.

One of the major factors driving the demand for mica tape for insulation market is the rise in traction motor and coils across the globe, which is fueling the demand for insulated wires and cables. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy sources is also expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the strict regulations and guidelines for fire safety in various industries are further boosting the demand for mica tape for insulation.

In the last few years, the market witnessed a growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable insulation solutions, which is leading to the development of biodegradable and recyclable mica tape for insulation. Another trend is the use of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology in the production of mica tape for insulation, which is expected to enhance its thermal and electrical insulation properties.

Price Trend Analysis of Mica Tape for Insulation Market: Prices of Mica is Shooting Up

The prices of mica tape experienced fluctuations between 2019 and 2021, driven by various factors such as raw material costs, global economic conditions, and market demand. In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global economy and led to a temporary dip in the demand for mica tape as industries halted production. This caused a short-term decrease in the price of mica tape. However, as the global economy began to recover in the latter half of 2020 and into 2021, the demand for mica tape started to pick up, leading to an increase in prices. Furthermore, the cost of raw materials used in the production of mica tapes has been increasing due to a shortage of natural resources. Increasing production costs and transportation costs have also contributed to the rising prices of mica tape for insulation.

The shift in pricing has had a significant impact on the demand and supply of mica tape for insulation. As prices have risen, the demand for mica tape for insulation has decreased, as consumers have become more cost-conscious. This has resulted in a decrease in the supply of mica tape for insulation, leading to an increase in the overall market price.

In short, volatile prices of raw materials such as mica, paper, and film are projected to continue challenging the growth of the mica tape for insulation market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Largest Contributor with over 50% Revenue to Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market

Asia Pacific region is currently the largest producer and consumer of mica tape for insulation. According to a report by Astute Analytica, it is projected that the region will account for over 50% of the global market revenue by 2031, with North America following in second place. It has also been observed that North America's market share is gradually decreasing due to the rapid expansion of the electronic and automobile industry in countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Interestingly, China and India are currently the biggest contributors when it comes to both the consumption and production of mica tape.

In terms of overall demand, the Asia Pacific region had the largest share of the global mica tape market in 2021, with a demand of over 120,000 tons. This high demand can be attributed to the growing use of mica tape in various applications such as electrical insulation, fire protection, and thermal management in industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction.

When it comes to import and export in the mica tape for insulation market, China and India are the major players in the Asia Pacific region. China is the largest exporter of mica tape, accounting for around 60% of the global exports. Other countries that significantly contribute to the import and export volumes of mica tape in the region include Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. As per the US Geological Survey, China produced over 95,000 tons of Mica, which was followed by South Korea (22,000 tons), and India (15,000 tons) in 2021.

One of the key factors that has contributed to the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the mica tape market is the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. This has resulted in increased demand for mica tape as an insulation material for various industrial and commercial applications. Moreover, the growth of the automotive industry in the region has also led to an increase in the demand for mica tape, as it is widely used in electrical insulation in automobiles.

Mica Tape for Insulation Market is Highly Fragmented, Top 17 Players Holding Less than 30% Market Share

This fragmentation has been driven by the increasing demand for mica tape for insulation from various industries including automotive, electrical, and aerospace. As the industry grows, so does the number of competitors entering the market, further fragmenting the market. The fragmentation of the market can be attributed to various factors such as the low barriers to entry, the availability of raw materials, and the growing demand for mica tape for insulation across various end-use industries.

Despite the high level of fragmentation, there are a few leading players in the market who have established themselves as prominent players through their extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, and strategic partnerships and collaborations. Some of these key players include Cogebi AS, Isovolta AG, Nippon Rika Kogyosho Co., Ltd., Pamica Group Electrical Ltd., Von Roll Holding AG, and Jiaxing St New Materials Co., Ltd. Cogebi AS is the only players in the global mica tape for insulation market holding around 5% revenue share.

As the demand for mica tape for insulation continues to grow, it is expected that the market will become more consolidated in the coming years, with the leading players acquiring smaller players or partnering with them to strengthen their market position.

The presence of a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, coupled with the continuous emergence of new players, is likely to further intensify competition in the global Mica Tape for Insulation market. To gain a competitive edge, the key players in the market are focusing on the development of innovative products and strategies such as product launches, collaborations and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, manufacturers are also investing heavily in R&D activities to meet the ever-evolving customer requirements.

