Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2023

The global gynecology drugs market grew from $26.46 billion in 2022 to $28.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gynecology drugs market is expected to grow to $36.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The gynecology market consists of sales of belantamab, relugolix, selumitinib, and avapritinib.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gynecology drugs refer to a field of medicine that focuses on the treatment of illnesses of the female reproductive system, including care for women during pregnancy and childbirth. These drugs are used to treat gynecological diseases which include conditions and affecting the uterus, ovaries, and their appendages.



North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the gynecology drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of therapeutics in gynecology drugs are hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy.Hormonal therapy is a treatment that adds, blocks or removes hormones to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells that need hormones to grow.



Non-hormonal therapy involves the usage of anti-infective, anti-inflammatory agents, lubricants, moistures, antidepressants, gabapentin, clonidine and others. Gynecology drugs are used for gynecology cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception and others and distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



The rise in the number of women suffering from ovarian cancer would drive the growth of the global gynecological drugs market.For instance, according to Globocan, it is estimated that the global incidence of ovarian cancer will increase from 295,414 in 2018 to 434,184 by 2040.



The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer would boost the market for gynecological drugs in the forecast period.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally which is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of gynecological drug companies.Treatments in the fields of homoeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.



For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for gynecological cancer.Many herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, for example, Curcumin, Holy Basil is said to inhibit the growth of cancerous cells and Ayurvedic gynecological procedures like Agnikarma help treat cervical erosion.



This growing adoption of alternative treatments is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.



Drug manufacturers are investing in developing personalized cancer vaccines, including gynecological cancers, and few have reached clinical trial phases.Pharmaceutical companies are combining genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments that are designed to treat specific patients.



Moderna announced the result of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with both resected (adjuvant) and unresected (advanced) solid tumours.The results were positive when mRNA mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157, was given alone or in combination with Merck pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®).



Currently, the vaccine is in phase 2 clinical trial.



In January 2020, India-based capital market company True North announced the acquisition of India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gynecology business in India and Nepal for $16.2 million (INR 115 crore). Through this acquisition, True North aims to further grow the gynecology portfolio of Glenmark and expanding presence in multiple geographies.



The countries covered in the gynecology drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gynecology drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gynecology drugs market statistics, including gynecology drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gynecology drugs market share, detailed gynecology drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gynecology drugs industry. This gynecology drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

