Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the alpha mannosidosis market are Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Nuo Therapeutics, and Zymenex.



The global alpha mannosidosis market grew from $10.59 billion in 2022 to $12.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The alpha mannosidosis market is expected to grow to $24.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.7%.



The alpha mannosidosis market includes revenues earned by entities by intellectual disability, skeletal abnormalities, hearing loss, and muscle weakness.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Alpha mannosidosis refers to a rare genetic disorder defined by the body’s cells’ inability to adequately break down specific groups of complex sugars.Numerous bodily organs and systems, including the central nervous system, are impacted by sugar buildup.



The disease’s effects might vary greatly from person to person.



North America was the largest region in the alpha mannosidosis market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the alpha mannosidosis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of therapy for alpha mannosidosis are bone marrow transplant (BMT), enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), peripheral blood stem cell transplantation (PBSCT) and gene therapy.A bone marrow transplant is a procedure in which dysfunctional marrow is replaced with healthy marrow.



Enzyme replacement therapy includes replacing a defective enzyme in people who are lacking or deficient in that enzyme.Peripheral blood stem cell transplantation is a procedure in which the patient whose stem cells have been destroyed by disease or by radiation or high doses of anticancer drugs, receives healthy stem cells.



Gene therapy is a procedure in which DNA is introduced to a patient to treat a genetic disease. The different types of indications include Type I, Type II and Type III and are implemented in a wide range of verticals such as hospitals and speciality clinics.



The increasing investments in research are expected to contribute to the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market in the forecast period.Currently, in the alpha mannosidosis market, only one company has therapies for rare genetic diseases.



However, several firms have products in the clinical stages, which will boost market demand in the forecast period.For instance, in 2020, the EU clinical trials database lists 39,219 clinical trials with a EudraCT protocol, 6,426 of which are clinical trials involving subjects under the age of 18.



Therefore, the increasing investments in research fuel the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market.



The advancements in treatment for alpha mannosidosis like pharmacological therapy are gaining traction in the alpha mannosidosis market.For instance, in 2018 – Chiesi Group, an international research-focused Healthcare company, announced that it has received a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of Velmanase Alfa, under the brand name Lamzede from the European Medicines Agency Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.



Lamzede is an enzyme replacement therapy intended to provide or supplement natural alpha-mannosidase, an enzyme that helps with the degradation of mannose–rich oligosaccharides and thus prevents their accumulation in various tissues in the body.



The countries covered in the alpha mannosidosis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



