Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $56.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.23%

The global home infusion therapy market size reached US$ 37.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 56.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.23% during 2021-2027.

Home infusion therapy is a medical procedure used for the (IV) or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biologics to a patient at home. It involves the infusion of medications, such as antivirals or immune globin, through various equipment, including pumps, catheters and vials.

The therapy is effective in chemotherapy and hydration, enteral, inotropic, anti-infective, nutritional and pain management therapies for the treatment of diabetes and various gastrointestinal and oncological disorders. It facilitates self-administration of drugs in medical conditions where oral medications are not effective.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, osteoarthritis and diabetes, and the shifting preference for at-home treatments among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due to exposure to contaminated equipment, bed linens and air droplets across facilities is also providing a thrust to the market growth.

Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for home infusion therapies to minimize the risks of contracting the infection and ensuring optimal treatment. Additionally, the development of cost-effective and user-friendly home infusion kits is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

These novel variants are lightweight, portable and easy to use for the patients and caregivers and are also equipped with advanced drip systems for precise and real-time monitoring of IV treatments. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical ailments, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



