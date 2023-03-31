Latest Report on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market worth US $6.1 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

Chicago, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), Class, Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets), End User and Region - Forecast to 2026", is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increased demand for in-flight experience, increase in aircraft renewals and aircraft deliveries and technological shift.

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 4.7 billion Projected Market Size USD 6.1 billion Growth Rate 5.2% Market size available for years 2017–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments covered By Product, By Class, By Aircraft Type, By End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World Companies covered Thales Group (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US)

Key Market Dynamics:

Opportunities: Emerging markets in South-East Asia

The emerging markets contribute significantly to the growth of in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Countries in Southeast Asia such as India, Pakistan, China, Nepal are emerging markets for IFE&C.

For example, in India, majority of airlines are low-cost carriers or ultra-low-cost carriers. Indigo, GoFirst, Spice jet are the major airlines providing only economy seating in their aircrafts. Passengers don’t have in-flight entertainment available to them. According to Boeing, airliners in Southeast Asian countries will require more than 4,500 airplanes to meet the growing demand. In last decade, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have added the greatest number of airlines in the region. Hence, increasing demand for new aircraft is expected to drive the market for IFEC market.

Challenges: High-Cost IFE

IFE&C market is characterized by high research & development and installation cost. As per Zauba data, seat electronic components cost USD 4500 for a single unit.

The modem unit for connectivity cost USD 18000 per unit. The installation cost for IFE systems goes up to USD 6 million. Hence, high cost of IFEC systems might hamper the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

Thales Group (France),

Viasat, Inc. (US),

Astronics Corporation (US),

Iridium Communications Inc. (US),

Gogo LLC (US).

THALES GROUP was ranked in the top 5 global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market due to its vast product portfolio and increasing product launches. For instance, in June 2021, Thales launched AVANT UP. An in-flight entertainment system that offers features such as 4K HDR displays, in-seat power, and open operating system. Furthermore, the company also collaborates with prominent airlines to increase its market presence. For instance, in 2018, Thales and Garuda Indonesia entered a partnership to equip the airline with Thales’ AVANT UP IFE System onboard the airline’s 14 A330neo aircraft.

VIASAT, INC. is a global communication company. The company was ranked in the top 5 global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market to the increasing collaborations of the company with prominent airlines.

For example, in May 2021, Viasat, Inc. signed a contract with JetBlue to provide in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its new Airbus A220-300 and Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft.

For example, in July 2018, Viasat Inc. received a contract from EL AL Israel Airlines, where it provided the airline with commercial in-flight Wi-Fi service.

ASTRONICS CORPORATION is a global aerospace electronics manufacturing company. Due to its vast product portfolio and large geographic presence, it has been ranked as one of the most prominent players in the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market. Additionally, the company collaborates with key industry participants to strengthen its position in the IFEC market. For instance, in August 2021, Astronics Corporation and Aerotec Concept (France) signed an agreement where both the companies will develop new technologies for the aviation industry according to the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (US Federal Aviation Administration) certifications.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, Thales launched AVANT UP. An in-flight entertainment system that offers features such as 4K HDR displays, in-seat power, and open operating system. The launch of the product enabled the company to strengthen its position in the global IFEC market.

In May 2021, Viasat, Inc. signed a contract with JetBlue to provide in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its new Airbus A220-300 and Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft. The contract enabled the company to expand its customer base.

In January 2021, Panasonic Avionics Corporation and IMG extended their agreement, wherein Panasonic Avionics Corporation will continue to stream Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra sports content for its international airline customers. The agreement enabled the company to offer enhanced content to its airline customers.

