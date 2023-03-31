Verizon Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a 5-star rating for its 2023 Partner Program Guide, which is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

CRN’s annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

“Verizon is all about connectivity, simplicity and reliability provided through the relationships we build and the services we offer,” said Wendy Taccetta, SVP, Small & Medium Business Solutions & Channel Chief. “Over the past year, we’ve worked hard to build better connections for our channel partners by arming them with tools, resources and opportunities to partner through the Verizon Partner Network. This recognition from CRN underscores our commitment to providing our partners with a constantly evolving platform to help drive their business forward.”

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

The 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The Verizon Partner Network was reconfigured in 2021 to deliver models that are simple and easy to use via a one-stop partner portal. Verizon offers assistance and technical training, as well as an extensive curriculum to all partners. Last month, Verizon announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program, celebrating the partners who have gone above and beyond to deliver results for customers.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and creating positive change throughout the IT channel.”

