Dengue Testing Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.22% during 2023 - 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Dengue Testing Market - (2023 - 2028),” the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.22%. The overall incidence of dengue and the explosive outbreaks of the disease increased dramatically over the last several years. For instance, according to the statistics published by the European CDC, 1,371,248 dengue cases and 849 deaths were reported last year worldwide.

In addition, as per the same source, the majority of cases were reported in Brazil (1,114,758), followed by Peru (45,816), Vietnam (25,694), Indonesia (22,331), and Colombia (21,576). Moreover, as per the data published by the WHO and PAHO, as of 1st June 2022, there were 1,238,528 dengue cases reported in America, with 544,125 confirmed cases and 426 deaths.

The ELISA-based tests segment is expected to dominate the market:

Due to factors such as the increasing incidence of dengue cases and the growing adoption of ELISA-based dengue testing, the ELISA-based tests segment is expected to hold a significant market share.



Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is one of the most common and widely accepted methods for diagnosing dengue.

The test measures the presence of anti-dengue IgM or IgG antibodies in the patient’s serum.

The early and timely diagnosis and management of dengue can reduce the risk of morbidity and mortality rates from severe forms of dengue and decrease the risk of wider outbreaks.

ELISA can detect NS1 antigens and differentiate between the four dengue virus serotypes.

Thus, the use of ELISA for dengue testing is expected to increase over the forecast period.

For instance, in February, the Health Department in India issued directions to private labs and hospitals to get only ELISA confirmatory tests done at government labs. As a result, private labs were asked to send samples for the ELISA test if patients test positive for dengue through other initial tests.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the dengue testing market:

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the dengue testing market. The rising prevalence of infections in the region contributes to market expansion. According to ECDC data, approximately 313 cases were reported in Indonesia, 816 cases in Sri Lanka, 1,286 cases in Timor-Leste, and 2,440 cases in Vietnam.

According to the WHO data, 17,497 dengue cases were reported in Malaysia in the Western Pacific region. The registered number reflected a 57.6% increase compared to the same period in the base year. The increasing number of dengue cases in the area is expected to propel the growth of the dengue testing market over the forecast period.

A study published in April of the base year compared the accuracy and efficacy of six rapid diagnostic kits available for dengue viral detection in Singapore. It was observed that Standard Q had the highest degree of sensitivity and specificity in detecting dengue virus infection.



Who are the key players in the Dengue Testing Market?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

InBios International Inc.

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

InBios International Inc.

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

OriGene Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Immundiagnostik AG

Quest Diagnostics

Recent developments in the Dengue Testing Market:

In May 2022: Mylab Discovery Solutions launched a combined RT-PCR test kit for detecting Sars-CoV-2 and monsoon diseases. The test kit can differentiate between malaria, Chikungunya, dengue, Zika, Leptospirosis and Salmonellosis bacterial species, and Leishmaniasis parasites.

In May 2022: Anitoa System launched a portable RT-PCR molecular test capable of detecting dengue virus infections.

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dengue-testing-market

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:



Attachment