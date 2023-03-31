$17.6 Billion Green Mining (Surface, Underground) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - Russia to be Fastest Growing Market

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Mining Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green mining market size is expected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2022 to USD 17.6 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%

Green mining is all about the technologies, best practices, and processes implemented by mining companies to make processes more energy-efficient and reduce the environmental impact associated with the extraction and processing of metals and minerals.

Some key benefits of green mining include power reduction, fuel and maintenance reduction, emission reduction, water conservation, and mining closure.

The development of cutting-edge green mining technologies seeks to boost both the economic and environmental performance of the mining industry. The reliability and affordability of water resources and energy supply may be impacted by climate change. For example, rising temperatures will make it more difficult for activities that depend on water in particular mine locations.

This would make site rehabilitation challenging and put mining firms in direct conflict with the local communities for these water resources. The mining industry will be more likely to be subject to energy and greenhouse gas emission laws due to its high energy consumption and global product trade.

By type, Surface mining anticipated in order to record high ranking CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027

Surface mining is also known as open-pit mining, which begins at the surface of the soil and keeps the area exposed to the air while extracting material.

The excavation typically features stepped sides for the miners' protection and a large ramp for equipment to travel, allowing the product to be transferred from the site quickly. Surface mining is done by removing vegetation, dirt, and layers of bedrock and by removing the overburden, which is the rock or the waste material lying on the surface of the mine, to reach buried ore deposits.

There are generally two types of surface mining (in terms of the method of extraction), namely, mechanical and aqueous extraction. Surface mining has higher productivity than underground mining.

Thus it has a lower cost of production. The equipment used in underground mining for maintaining productivity is more expensive than the equipment used for surface mining. Also, an open pit provides a large production scale. The large share of open-pit mines has provided the opportunity for manufacturing open-pit equipment in large quantities.

By Technology, Power Reduction technology segment to account for largest market share at a sound CAGR projection period in the Green mining market

Power-consuming processes, such as comminution, are used to reduce solid materials from average particle size to smaller particle size through crushing, grinding, cutting, vibrating, or other similar methods. It is an energy-intensive process that includes both crushing and grinding.

According to the Coalition for Energy Efficient Comminution, the process consumes about 3% of total global electricity production, 50% of total mine energy, and 10% of overall production costs. Mines rarely have control over the cost of energy, so it is critical for the comminution process to meet the requirements while using as little energy as possible.

Europe region is predicted as the largest-growing region in the green mining market

In terms of value, the market in Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% between 2022 and 2027, to reach USD 6,387.1 million by 2027. In terms of value, the UK was the largest market for green mining in Europe in 2021. The market in the UK is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2022 and 2027, in terms of value.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to dominate the global green mining market. Because of the growth of sustainable practices in countries such as Germany, Russia, France, the U.k., and the rest of Europe, the region has emerged as the largest consumer and promoter of green mining practices. The desire to protect the environment through better technology is expected to drive the green mining market in this region.

Competitive landscape

The companies profiled in this market research report include are BHP Billiton, Anglo American PLC, Rio Tinto Group, VALE S.A., Glencore PLC, Tata Steel Limited, Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited, Dundee Precious Metals, Liebherr, among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $17.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Concerns About Environment and Strict Environmental Laws for Mining to Drive Market

Surface Mining Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Power Reduction Segment to be Fastest-Growing Technology Segment During Forecast Period

Surface Mining and UK Accounted for Largest Market Share in Europe in 2021

Russia to be Fastest-Growing Market for Green Mining During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Practices in Mining Industry to Curb Environmental Concerns

Government Initiatives Focusing on Growth of Mining Industry and Creating Awareness of Sustainable Mining

Restraints

High Initial Investments Creating Financial Hurdles for Adoption of New Green Mining Technologies

Opportunities

Digitalization in Metals and Mining Industries

Use of Solar Energy to Lower Environmental Risks

Greening Initiatives in Coal Sector

Introduction of Electric Vehicles

Challenges

Decreasing Ore Grades in Global Metallic Mining

Illegal Mining and Its Environmental Implications

Acute Labor Shortages

Case Study

Implementation of Carbon Capture Technology

Company Profiles

Key Players

Bhp Billiton

Anglo American plc

Rio Tinto Group

Vale S.A.

Glencore plc

Tata Steel Limited

Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited

Dundee Precious Metals

Liebherr

Additional Players

Saudi Arabian Mining Company

Sany Group

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.

Freeport-Mcmoran

Coal India Limited

Zijin Mining Group Ltd.

Antofagasta Minerals

Anglogold Ashanti Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Orano Mining Sa

Zimplats Holdings Limited (Zimplats)

Sibanye-Stillwater

Exxaro Resources

African Rainbow Minerals

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats)

Auto Stem

Kabanga Nickel Limited

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Newmont Corporation

First Quantum Minerals

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel)

Barrick Gold Corporation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Fortescue Metals Group

South32

Kghm Polska Miedz S.A.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Newcrest Mining Limited

Fresnillo plc

Nmdc Limited

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

