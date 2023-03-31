Pyrophyllite Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during 2023 - 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Pyrophyllite Market - (2023 - 2028),” the market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4%. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand for pyrophyllite for application in ceramics across major economies. In the coming years, the growing demand for pyrophyllite as an alternative to talc and kaolin in the refractory and foundry industries is expected to act as an opportunity for the market studied. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, with China and India accounting for the majority of consumption.

Pyrophyllite demand from ceramics is growing in the global market:

Pyrophyllite is used as a raw material in ceramics because it reduces thermal expansion, shrinkage, and cracking and improves thermal shock resistance. Furthermore, the finished product has a high degree of vitrification as well as good mechanical resistance.

Pyrophyllite is an early-time changeable mineral that is very typical and excellent.

It is found as a constituent of slate, phyllite, a few schists, and other early-stage metamorphic rocks.

The demand for pyrophyllite for application in ceramics is expected to increase in the construction and automotive industry in the coming years.

China is one of the largest producers of ceramics worldwide.

According to the China Ceramic Association, the market value of the industrial ceramic industry in China was USD 29.4 billion in 2021.

Furthermore, the demand for ceramics in various industries propelled ceramics exports.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Indonesia's exports of ceramic products were valued at USD 374 million in 2021.

The growth of the ceramics industry in Australia increased consumption in the market studied.

The growing construction industry accelerated the demand for ceramic tiles in the United States.

Hence, due to the factors mentioned above, the application of pyrophyllite in ceramics is expected to aid the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market:

The Asia-Pacific region is home to the majority of pyrophyllite producers. The leading producers of pyrophyllite are Khajuraho Minerals Pvt. Ltd, Jindutt Minerals Pvt. Ltd (JMPL), Eastern Minerals, and Jushi Group.

Pyrophyllite is an essential mineral used in the paper and paint industry as a filler. According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), exports of paper and paperboard from India jumped to around 80% in 2021-22, touching a record value of INR 13,963 crores (USD 1.68 billion).

Pyrophyllite is used as a fertilizer carrier in agriculture, increasing the soil's ability to hold nutrients and reduce leaching. China is the largest fertilizer manufacturer in the world. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizer production volume in China accounted for 55.44 million tons in 2021, compared to 54.96 million tons in 2020, registering a growth of 0.87%.

Owing to the factors above, the pyrophyllite market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.



Who are the key players in the Pyrophyllite Market?

HANKOOK MINERAL POWDER CO. LTD

Shinagawa Shirenga Co. Ltd

Shokozan Kogyosho Co. Ltd

Minkyung Industrial Co. Ltd

Ohira Co. Ltd

Pt. Gunung Bale

R.t. Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.

Samirock Company

SKKU Minerals

Wonderstone

