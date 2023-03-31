Global Racing Drone Market Share Anticipated to Grow USD 5,292.79 Million By 2032, With 20.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Racing Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drone Type (RTF, BNF, ATF); By Component Type; By Application (Rotor Cross, Drag Racing, Time Trial); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global racing drone market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 797.91 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 5,292.79 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of around 20.9% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Racing Drones? How Big is Racing Drone Market Size & Share?

Overview

Drone racing, or first-person view, is a sport where competitors control drones while wearing a head-mounted display connected to the camera. The objective is to complete a course as quickly as possible, similar to full-size air racing. These drones are compact and lightweight crafts capable of achieving speeds of over 100mph. It is rapidly gaining popularity on a global scale. The remote control, drone, and goggles are all connected via radio in order to enable efficient control.

However, drones must comply with a standard set by competitive FPV racing organizations. In Karlsruhe, a group of novice pilots organized the first drone races in Germany in 2011. The growing popularity of drone racing is majorly driving the racing drone market. Another factor propelling the demand & awareness for such racing events across various regions is the government of many nations permitting them to go aboard for sporting events.

Racing Drone Market Report Highlights

RTF segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Because RTF type of drones are popular with beginners and also these drones are equipped with high-performance motors and controllers.

Airframe segment is accounted for as the dominant segment in the market, it’s the frame that holds all the components together and is responsible for the drone’s performance, stability, and maneuverability.

Rotor cross segment dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, raising the events in rotor cross racings also competitors are developing new products and improving their products.

North America dominated the market in 2022 and is likely to continue the dominance in the market, due to North America is home to new startups in the drone industry also in United State also hosts some racing events and attractions for the media and entertainment industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Airjugar Technology Co. Ltd.

Autel Robotics

DJI

eachine

Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO. LTD

Hubsan

ImmersionRC Limited

mjxrc.net

Parrot Drones SAS

RotorX

Spin Master (Air Hogs)

Skyrocket LLC (Sky Viper)

UVify Inc.

3D Robotics

SkyTech

Lumenier

GoPro

Storm

Gemo Copter

TBS

YUNEEC

Market Dynamics: Key Growth Driving Factors

The launch of high-speed drones to accelerate the market growth

Increase in demand for high-speed racing drones in different drone leagues such as drone racing league, Multi GPU, and world drone prix is fueling the racing drone market demand growth. Rising adoption of racing drones across the globe , the launch of high-speed drones, rising production, and the increasing number of racing events are some of the prominent racing drone market trends boosting the growth of the industry. Further, a surge in investment in research and development of flying technologies coupled with growing knowledge of lowering damaging environmental releases from sports vehicles are supporting the industry expansion. The rising popularity of drone racing has fueled demand for racing drones and associated accessories like FPV goggles and controllers.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing applications of drones fuel the market demand

Rising developments in drone technology production of high-performance racing drones, which are capable of achieving faster speeds and more precise maneuvers, are positively influencing the growth of the racing drone market sales.

A surge in the adoption of drones for commercial uses such as aerial photography, inspection, and search and rescue operations is contributing to the market growth. Such applications now require high-performance racing drones with cutting-edge capabilities, which has raised the demand for these drones.

Segmental Analysis

RTF segment has dominated the market

Based on drone type, the RTF category held the largest racing drone market share because the "RTF" or "Ready-To-Fly" drone type is popular among experts and learners. RTF drones are fully assembled and ready to launch when you open the package. They usually contain high-performance motors and controllers, making them the best option for gymnastics and racing maneuvers. Different RTF racing drones have various features, functionalities, and price ranges. Factors such as the drone's size and weight, the video transmission and camera resolution, and the component durability need to consider when choosing an RTF racing drone

Airframe segment accounted for the greatest revenue share

By component type racing drone market segmentation, the airframe captured the major market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the predicted period. The physical framework of the drone that connects all of its parts is referred to as the airframe section. Airframe is an important component of racing drones as it has a significant effect on the drone's performance, stability, and maneuverability.

Racing Drone Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5,292.79 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 959.81 Million Expected CAGR Growth 20.9% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Airjugar Technology Co. Ltd., Autel Robotics, DJI, eachine, Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO. LTD, Hubsan, ImmersionRC Limited, mjxrc.net, Parrot Drones SAS, RotorX, Spin Master (Air Hogs), Skyrocket LLC (Sky Viper), UVify Inc., 3D Robotics, SkyTech, Lumenier, GoPro, Storm, Gemo Copter, TBS and YUNEEC. Segments Covered By Drone Type, By Component Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America held the highest revenue share in 2022

On a geography basis, the racing drone market in North America is the most dominating region and is likely to continue to dominate the market throughout the projected period. There are many creative startups in North America that are continually pushing the limits of drone performance and technology. Major companies are concentrating on creating faster, more agile, and more customizable drones that can fulfill the requirements of racing enthusiasts. Events such as the Drone Racing League (DRL) are conducted by several high-profile drone racing companies.

Racing Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drone Type (RTF, BNF, ATF); By Component Type; By Application (Rotor Cross, Drag Racing, Time Trial); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Microsoft recently unveiled a brand-new model for drone AI training. Before implementing their algorithms in real-world applications, AI developers can try and improve them in a secure environment with the help of the simulator, Microsoft AirSim.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Racing Drone market report based on drone type, component type, application, and region:

By Drone Type Outlook

RTF

BNF

ATF

By Component Type Outlook

Airframe

Motors

Camera/Sensors

Propellers

Battery

Flight Controller

Others

By Application Outlook

Rotor Cross

Drag Racing

Time Trial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

